Punjab: Trying to steer clear of stray bull, truck rams into Army ambulance; 3 dead

Three armymen were killed and two others injured after a head on collision between an Army ambulance and a truck on the Malaut-Abohar road on Wednesday night. A stray bull was blamed for the accident.

“I have been informed that a stray bull came in the way of the truck due to which the driver made a quick turn trying to save it and in turn rammed into the Army vehicle. It resulted in death of three armymen and two others were inured. Truck driver fled from the spot, but we will locate him. FIR has been lodged against him,” said Raj Bachan Singh, Muktsar SSP. The animal too died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Subedar Ajitpal, Niab Subedar Ajit Singh and constable N Pandey, while the injured are Divakar Pal and Davinder. The injured have been shifted to military hospital in Bathinda. The SSP said,” Naib Subedar Ajit Singh was injured in an accident and he was being taken from Abohar Military Hospital to Bathinda Military Hospital when this accident occurred in which Ajit Singh died along with two others.”

The injured were first admitted in Malaut Civil Hospital and on Thursday morning were shifted to Bathinda. So far, police have not been able to locate the driver.

The incident has brought the focus back on stray cattle menace in Punjab. Awara Pashu Sangrash Committee Punjab which was formed in Mansa in September to protest on the issue was assured by Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Raninder Singh, son of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh that steps will be taken to curb the menace within three months.

Gurlabh Singh Mahal, member of this committee, said, “On October 21, Punjab Minister Gurpreet Kangar and Raninder Singh had come to get our dharna lifted and we were promised that within three months issue of amendments in Cow Act will be raised in Vidhan Sabha while two gaushalas will be run as pilot project in Samana and Mansa whereby Rs 50 per cow will be given to the gaushala management. We had demanded slaughter of American breeds. However, so far we have not seen any development in this direction, but we will be waiting for three months. However, it is really sad that accidents continue to happen on roads and innocent persons are being killed for no fault of theirs.”

The Mansa protest, which had started following death of six persons due to stray cattle in Mansa within three weeks, had continued for over a month.

