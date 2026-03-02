Travel agents raise concerns on foreign tourists’ arrival in Himachal Pradesh

A senior officer with the Himachal Pradesh’s Labour and Department of Employment said that although the department does not maintain an exact record of people of the state going abroad, especially in gulf countries, thousands of people from the state are currently are in countries.

Concerns on the foreign tourists’ arrival in Himachal Pradesh have deepened as the allies US and Israel’s conflict with Iran has spilled to the larger Gulf region.

Mukesh Thakur, chairman, Manali Hotel Association, however, says that the domestic tourism will remain “intact” but the arrival of foreigners will affect badly.

“Our biggest worry is the closing of the airspace of Dubai. It is our experience that a majority of foreign tourists come to India through the connected flights wherein Dubai is the biggest mid-destination. The connected flights are always cheaper than the direct flights.” Thakur said.

“Earlier also, we already faced this situation when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. However, over time the situation improved. I believe the current situation in Dubai will increase the business in our country.”