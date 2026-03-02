Travel agents raise concerns on foreign tourists’ arrival in Himachal Pradesh

Concerns on the foreign tourists’ arrival in Himachal Pradesh have deepened as the allies US and Israel’s conflict with Iran has spilled to the larger Gulf region.
Mukesh Thakur, chairman, Manali Hotel Association, however, says that the domestic tourism will remain “intact” but the arrival of foreigners will affect badly.
“Our biggest worry is the closing of the airspace of Dubai. It is our experience that a majority of foreign tourists come to India through the connected flights wherein Dubai is the biggest mid-destination. The connected flights are always cheaper than the direct flights.” Thakur said.
“Earlier also, we already faced this situation when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. However, over time the situation improved. I believe the current situation in Dubai will increase the business in our country.”
President of the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association, Mohinder Seth, said. “The ongoing war will definitely affect the tourism business especially the arrival of foreigners as flight services were disrupted across the middle east and in some part of south Asia. Earlier also, we already faced this situation when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in 2022.”
Ashok Kumar, who operates a travel agency at Manali, said that the conflict is likely to affect the tourism business.
“I have three bookings from abroad for this week. The bookings were reserved last month. Today, I was informed by my agents in Delhi that the bookings were delayed. Although the agents, who forwarded the clientages to me, did not reveal the exact reasons, they hinted that the ongoing tension is the reason,” he added.
A senior officer with the Himachal Pradesh’s Labour and Department of Employment said that although the department does not maintain an exact record of people of the state going abroad, especially in gulf countries, thousands of people from the state are currently are in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman for earning their livelihood.
“Since last year, the government has started sending qualified and trained youths abroad through the selected and safe agencies. So far, there are three dozen men, who went to Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other countries. There are dedicated three officers who are in contact with these youths and there is also a WhatsApp helpline number. So far, we have not received any distress call,” the officer said.
Kapil Negi of Shillai in Sirmour district, who is currently in Bahrain, shared a video on Facebook, claiming that missiles had struck an adjoining US Army base near his workplace.
“The area where I live is currently normal, but there is fear,” Negi said.
Raghuvir Singh, a travel-agent at Chandigarh, said, “The presence of people of Himachal in Gulf countries is very less than of the people of Punjab and Haryana. From Himachal, a majority of people from districts like Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmour, Bilaspur prefer to go to Gulf countries”.