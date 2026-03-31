Rollback not enough, transporters announce border blockade demanding complete waiver of Himachal’s entry tax

Transporters, taxi unions, farmers’ groups and social organisations on Tuesday announced a complete halt of vehicle movement between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh from 8 am on April 1 to protest against the entry tax imposed by the hill state on passenger and other vehicles.

Protesters said vehicles from both the states would be stopped at all 33 entry points across the four bordering districts of Punjab, adding that the agitation would continue until the entry tax was completely abolished for border districts and rationalised elsewhere.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal government earlier in the day reduced the proposed entry tax for passenger vehicles from Rs 130 to Rs 100, granted exemption to Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) registered in Himachal Pradesh and operating as commercial vehicles, from paying entry tax; and said concessional pass will be issued to residents living within a 5-kilometre radius of any toll barrier.

The announcement notwithstanding, demonstrators started arriving at Garha Morh Toll Plaza, raising slogans against what they termed an “unjust and discriminatory tax regime”. The protest is led by Punjab Morcha along with Kirti Kisan Morcha, taxi unions and truck unions

Punjab Morcha convenor Gaurav Rana said the agitation had already forced a partial rollback. “We had earlier demanded withdrawal of the hike, which has happened, but our fight is not over. The final goal is complete exemption”.

Warning of escalation, he said, “From Wednesday, we will sit on the main highway and stop all vehicle movement from Himachal to Punjab and vice versa, except ambulances and medical emergencies. Essential supplies like diesel and cooking gas will be allowed only during fixed time windows.”

Rana said the protest was advanced after an incident involving a tractor-trolley. “Himachal authorities stopped a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims to Manikaran Sahib in Himachal and demanded Rs 15,000 as permit fee for entry. That triggered immediate anger among farmers, and we launched the protest earlier in the day,” he said, adding “if the government fails to respond, the situation could escalate.”

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He further said that they were told that talks may be take place at the district administration level in Solan, “but there has been no direct communication with us so far.”

Calling the levy “unjustified and illogical”, Rana said, “On routes where National Highways have already been developed, such as the Manali–Kiratpur stretch, a kilometre-based automated taxation system is already in place. Imposing an additional entry tax on top of that is not justified. Two separate taxation mechanisms within the same jurisdiction are neither logical nor fair.”

He claimed that even tractor-trolleys were being taxed. “There is a limit to our patience. Himachal was carved out of Punjab; it is not a completely separate entity. Such treatment of Punjabis will not be tolerated,” he said.

Former DIG (Jails) Daljit Singh Rana said the issue went beyond taxation. “This is not just about tax; it is about the rights of people living in border areas who depend on daily cross-border movement”..

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Demanding exemption, he added, “Areas like Rupnagar, Mohali, Pathankot, and Hoshiarpur are directly connected to regions such as Solan, Chamba, and upper Himachal. Daily cross-border movement is a reality here, and these districts should be exempted from such levies.”

He also flagged inconsistencies. “Initially, there was a proposal to allow tax-free movement within a 5-kilometre radius through a pass system, but it proved ineffective. Later, a revised system based on vehicle’s seating capacity was introduced. However, there is still no clarity on whether taxis are included in these exemptions or if the benefit is limited to private vehicles. This ambiguity has only added to the confusion.”

Calling for uniform relief, he said, “Most vehicles here operate within a limited 20–25 kilometre range. The tax directly affects our daily livelihood, whereas occasional travelers are far less impacted.”

Pardeep Singh Sheikhupura, a taxi union leader from Ropar, said, “We travel to Himachal almost every day for work and also because we have family ties there. Paying even existing Rs 70 daily is not acceptable. These are artificial barriers between people who share social and economic ties.”

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Sharanjit Kalsi, president of the Punjab Taxi Union, said the issue had been raised repeatedly at the national level. “More than 40 meetings have been held in Delhi with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, but no concrete outcome has emerged so far.”

“This is not just a Punjab issue. Tourist vehicles from Haryana, Rajasthan, and other states will also face a heavy financial burden under the new system,” he said.

Kalsi added, “Neither Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, nor Uttar Pradesh has such a system. Even Madhya Pradesh has scrapped similar taxes. This makes Himachal’s policy stand out as both unusual and problematic.”

Veer Singh, president of Kirti Kisan Union, Ropar, said border districts must be exempted. He said frequent cross-border travel for business, agriculture and family reasons made daily taxation impractical and unjustified.

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Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said, “There is no justification for imposing entry fees between neighbouring border states”. He said a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha would be held soon to intensify the agitation.

Transport unions also alleged irregularities in collection. “This method lacks transparency and appears coercive. It goes against standard legal procedures,” they said, referring to manual receipts after the discontinuation of an online portal.

The Himachal Pradesh government, however, defended the revised Special Road Tax framework implemented from December 1, 2023, which replaced earlier passenger and goods tax regimes and applies to both local and out-of-state vehicles, with concessions for eco-friendly vehicles and penalties for non-compliance.

Param Baidwan, state secretary of BKU Rajewal, extended support to the agitation. “We stand firmly against this injustice. Whatever course of action is decided by the protest leadership, we will fully support it. This policy cannot be accepted,” he said.

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Officials warned that a prolonged strike could affect tourism and trade between the two states.

When contacted, SDM Nangal Sachin Pathak said, “As of now, there is no official call for a blockade. Daily commuters need not panic. People traveling between nearby areas for work or business can continue their routine without disruption. The administration is keeping a close watch, and there is no cause for concern at this stage.”