Three suspected spies detained in Hisar cantonment

Three men from Uttar Pradesh were detained in Hisar after they were found suspiciously roaming in the cantonment area and were suspected to be in touch with Pakistani agents through internet voice and video calls.

Mahtab, 28 and Raqib, 34, both residents of Muzaffarnagar, and Khalid, 25, from Shamli were taken into custody by the Army’s intelligence wing. After questioning, the trio was handed over to the Haryana police.

According to the state police, the three men had started working at a construction site in Hisar about a week ago. Police said, certain pictures and videos of the army camp and soldiers’ daily routine were also found in the mobile phones of the accused, which were being verified.

According to the police, construction activities are going on in the cantonment area for the past few days. The three had got the job through a contractor based in UP and entered the cantonment to work at the construction site.

“Army’s intelligence wing suspected the trio’s movement and kept a tab on them. Finally, they were detained and questioned. Certain incriminating pictures and videos were found on their mobile phones. Thus, they were handed over to the police. We are interrogating the three suspects. About the phone call made to Pakistan, one of the suspects has claimed that he was talking to his relative”, one of the investigating police officers told The Indian Express.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the accused had sent cantonment area’s video clip to another mobile phone, active within the country.

“As of now, we have not registered any case against the suspects. However, they are in our custody and we are interrogating them about their suspected activities”, said Inspector Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Hisar.

Speaking to The Indian Express late evening, DSP Amarjit Kataria said, “We have handed over the three men to the Army Intelligence after completing their interrogation. However, we have seized the mobile phones for further examination. Now, we will verify if their relatives live in Pakistan. We will also verify their documents. If we get any evidence further action will be initiated against them.”