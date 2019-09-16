Chandigarh: This Manimajra road stretch in bad condition, people say fine officials

One has to look for a commutable stretch to drive on this road on the border of Chandigarh-Panchkula. It is over two months that the commuters have been left to fend for themselves on this road stretch in front of the Fun Republic, Manimajra.

Few metres ahead, one makes entry into Panchkula.

Rajan Sharma, who daily takes this road to Panchkula, makes a case for hefty penalty for officials. “If I violate a traffic rule on this road, I will be immediately fined a very hefty amount but why are the government officials not being fined for this? My two-wheeler has skidded on this stretch at night. Officials should be booked for this lapse,” Sharma, who commutes from Panchkula Sector 7 to his Chandigarh office daily, said.

Residents maintain that if monsoon is the excuse for not repairing the road, at least some patchwork could have been done.

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “They don’t want to work. Most of the time in order to shirk responsibility, they keep shifting the blame — from the administration to the municipal corporation or vice versa. Hefty penalties should be levied on the officials who have left people to die on this road.”

The FOSWAC chairman added, “Let the officials take this road daily to their work and then only will they get to know what commuters have been going through. It clearly shows they never inspect or survey their area and just keep sitting in their closed-door air-conditioned offices.”

The same is the condition of another Chandigarh-Panchkula border from sector 17-18 point of Panchkula which makes its entry into Chandigarh Mauli Jagran point.

The Superintending Engineer of building and roads (B and R) wing of the Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Arora, said that the road falls within the jurisdiction of the administration. A senior officer of the engineering wing of the administration said, “I will get it checked. I was not aware of it.”