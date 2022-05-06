Thief escapes from custody of Chandigarh police near Manesar

A 19-year-old thief identified as Rahul Kumar escaped from the custody of Chandigarh police near Manesar in Gurgaon on Thursday. Kumar was in the custody of three police personnel from Sector 31 police station. He was taken to Manesar for the recovery of cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh hidden near a shrine located in a semi-hilly area of Manesar.

Kumar was arrested for allegedly stealing electric items including an inverter, electric wires, LED lights along with Rs 1.60 lakh cash from his work place at phase-2, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. His employer, Gokul Nirwan, lodged an FIR against him. He was arrested on May 3. He was in a three day police custody. Sources said Nirwan was also accompanying the police party which had taken Kumar to Manesar.

“Accused Rahul Kumar was taken to Manesar for the recovery of stolen cash. He had disclosed that he hid the cash near a shrine in Manesar. The shrine is located in a hilly area. A police team headed by ASI Fateh Singh accompanied the accused Rahul. Rahul cleverly jumped from a small hill and managed to escape from the spot. The police team lodged an FIR against Rahul with Gurgaon police at Sector 7, Industrial Area, Manesar, police station”, a Chandigarh police officer said. Kumar is a resident of village Hallomajra.