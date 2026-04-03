With tenure coming to an end, Mohali Mayor sharpens attack on AAP as he gives final push to development works

As the tenure of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali ends on April 11, Mayor Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu has fast-tracked development works while simultaneously mounting a political offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
With just days remaining in office, the Mayor on Friday rolled out a series of development initiatives across key areas, signaling a last-mile governance push. At the same time, he targeted the AAP-led state government and local MLA Kulwant Singh, sharpening the political narrative ahead of civic polls.
Multiple projects were inaugurated in Phase 5, Shahin Majra, and Sector 78. In Phase 5, construction of boundary walls at three locations commenced with an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh. In addition, park development works and installation of new lighting systems worth another Rs 12 lakh were launched, aimed at enhancing public infrastructure and resident convenience.
In Sector 78, a park was handed over to the Eco Plantation organisation to strengthen upkeep and promote environmental sustainability. Flagging pollution as a pressing concern, the Mayor emphasised that both the government and citizens must work collectively to tackle the issue.
During the tour, Sidhu alleged that the AAP government has been “earning massive revenue by selling land in Mohali, but has failed to provide even a proper dumping ground for the city”. He further questioned the lack of basic facilities at the Samgauli dumping site.
Highlighting sanitation concerns, he pointed to garbage piles at the RMC point in Phase 5, stating that “the situation has now turned into a serious health hazard for residents”. The Mayor maintained that the electorate will “give a fitting response to these issues in the upcoming elections.”