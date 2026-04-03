With tenure coming to an end, Mohali Mayor sharpens attack on AAP as he gives final push to development works

With just days remaining in office, the Mayor on Friday rolled out a series of development initiatives across key areas, signaling a last-mile governance push. (File Photo)

As the tenure of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali ends on April 11, Mayor Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu has fast-tracked development works while simultaneously mounting a political offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

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With just days remaining in office, the Mayor on Friday rolled out a series of development initiatives across key areas, signaling a last-mile governance push. At the same time, he targeted the AAP-led state government and local MLA Kulwant Singh, sharpening the political narrative ahead of civic polls.

Multiple projects were inaugurated in Phase 5, Shahin Majra, and Sector 78. In Phase 5, construction of boundary walls at three locations commenced with an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh. In addition, park development works and installation of new lighting systems worth another Rs 12 lakh were launched, aimed at enhancing public infrastructure and resident convenience.