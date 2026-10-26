Covid-era struggle to USD 3-million AI start-up: Sudeepa and Srijan’s journey to Intellivisa

Sudeepa Singh from Chandigarh and co-founder Srijan Magon are building Intellivisa, an AI-powered travel clearance platform designed to help passengers meet international entry requirements before reaching the airport.

For Sudeepa and Srijan, the idea behind Intellivisa came from their struggle during the Covid-19 pandemic, as both were trying to get their families to visit them, but travel restrictions, uncertain rules, and unpredictable application processes made the planning difficult.

“We saw the problem first-hand. Not as founders, but as family, waiting for the people we love,” said Singh, who brought expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Magon had experience of running a visa services business. Together, they saw an opportunity to use technology to simplify a process that often depended on manual work and specialised knowledge.