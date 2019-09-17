Take all Cong MLAs on board while making development plans: CM Amarinder to Cabinet ministers

Days after appointing six party MLAs as his advisers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked his Cabinet ministers to take all ruling party MLAs on board while chalking out development plans for the state.

The chief minister is learnt to have underlined the importance of political input while implementing the government’s programs on ground. There has recently been a lot of buzz about a number of party MLAs allegedly being upset with the government, and airing their grievances at party meetings.

As the Congress government has completed two and half years of its term, Amarinder was holding a review meeting. He asked his Cabinet to engage with party MLAs, draw up comprehensive action plans for their respective departments for development.

A government statement said Amarinder expressed satisfaction over the work done so far by all departments, despite the severe financial crunch faced by his government as a result of “gross mismanagement by the SAD-BJP coalition in 10 years of rule”.

The statement added that the government reaching the half-way mark was “an occasion to stop and review the work of the past and draw out a detailed strategy for the second half.” Amarinder underlined the need to go forward with focus on action plans.

“Politically, we need to identify how to engage better with the people, take our achievements to them, and prioritise their issues that need urgent attention,” Amarinder is learned to have said.

He also urged the ministers to review their work of the past 30 months with respect to implementation of poll promises and manifesto announcements.

Restructuring of departments and recruitment of critical manpower for smooth and timely execution of policies and projects was identified by the CM as a crucial focus area for all ministers.

He is learned to have said that while 140 of 161 announcements of the government had been implemented already, the remaining are also in the process of execution.