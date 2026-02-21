‘I dared them with my sword’: How an NRI on holiday fought off late-night biker attack in Ludhiana

Two bikers hurled eggs at NRI Harjind Kaur’s car on Dehlon Road in Ludhiana. They fled when she took out her kirpan.

By: Express News Service
3 min readLudhianaFeb 21, 2026 05:43 PM IST
A viral video shows NRI Harjind stepping out with a sword and pursuing the bikers as an elderly woman inside the vehicle pleads with her to stop.A viral video shows NRI Harjind stepping out with a sword and pursuing the bikers as an elderly woman inside the vehicle pleads with her to stop. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Australia-based NRI Harjind Kaur is being hailed for her bravery after she chased down two motorcycle-borne youths in Ludhiana late Friday night, moments after they hurled eggs at her car on Dehlon Road and damaged its windshield. A viral video shows Harjind stepping out with a sword and pursuing the bikers as an elderly woman inside the vehicle pleads with her to stop.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

What happened on the scene

Harjind, who is in India on a holiday, came to Rajgarh village in Ludhiana a fortnight ago. “We got suspicious when we saw bikers chasing us. I gave way, but still they kept on following us. When I reduced the speed of the car to see what they were up to, they immediately threw eggs on the windshield and moved ahead. I was shocked,” she told the media.

“My aunt had kept her phone camera on when she suspected that the bikers were chasing us. That is how the video came out,” Harjind explained. “I came out of the car with my kirpan, which I always keep with me whenever I travel in Punjab or any other state of India…knowing the law and order situation. The bikers had stopped in the middle of the road at some distance, but when I dared them with my sword, they turned the bike and fled..soon few more vehicles had also started coming on that road,” she added.

In the video, the elderly woman can be heard saying, “Don’t move out or they will hurt you…I told you already that this is an abandoned road…Thank God that we have been saved.” The video has been widely shared online, with several users applauding Harjind’s courage and presence of mind.

Confirming the incident, Swapan Sharma, Ludhiana Police Commissioner, said that the police had identified and arrested the two people involved in the incident. “On investigation, we found that they were hooligans who did this act on Friday night. We applaud the act of the woman. The way she showed bravery. We are going to honour her,” Sharma said.

Reactions from overseas

The incident has also drawn sharp reactions from overseas Punjabi organisations. Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), issued a formal statement condemning the incident.

Also Read | ‘His bravery saved many lives’: Cop who died amid Surajkund fair swing collapse rescue op would have retired in March

“We are deeply disturbed by the cowardly and unprovoked attack on Harjind Kaur in Dehlon,” Chahal said. “This act of violence is completely unacceptable and highlights the need for greater awareness and protection for individuals in our communities.”

Story continues below this ad

Chahal praised her response and composure during the incident. “We commend Kaur for her courage, presence of mind, and self-defence, which compelled the attackers to flee,” he said. “Her bravery in confronting such intimidation serves as a reminder that no one should live in fear of harassment or violence.”

Ravneet Kaur, Station House Officer, Dehlon police station, also commended Harjind’s presence of mind. “She dealt with the situation in a very brave manner. We contacted her, took her statement and got an FIR registered,” Ravneet said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
flower
Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
NZ vs PAK
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony
flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement