‘I dared them with my sword’: How an NRI on holiday fought off late-night biker attack in Ludhiana

Australia-based NRI Harjind Kaur is being hailed for her bravery after she chased down two motorcycle-borne youths in Ludhiana late Friday night, moments after they hurled eggs at her car on Dehlon Road and damaged its windshield. A viral video shows Harjind stepping out with a sword and pursuing the bikers as an elderly woman inside the vehicle pleads with her to stop.

Harjind, who is in India on a holiday, came to Rajgarh village in Ludhiana a fortnight ago. “We got suspicious when we saw bikers chasing us. I gave way, but still they kept on following us. When I reduced the speed of the car to see what they were up to, they immediately threw eggs on the windshield and moved ahead. I was shocked,” she told the media.

“My aunt had kept her phone camera on when she suspected that the bikers were chasing us. That is how the video came out,” Harjind explained. “I came out of the car with my kirpan, which I always keep with me whenever I travel in Punjab or any other state of India…knowing the law and order situation. The bikers had stopped in the middle of the road at some distance, but when I dared them with my sword, they turned the bike and fled..soon few more vehicles had also started coming on that road,” she added.

In the video, the elderly woman can be heard saying, “Don’t move out or they will hurt you…I told you already that this is an abandoned road…Thank God that we have been saved.” The video has been widely shared online, with several users applauding Harjind’s courage and presence of mind.

Confirming the incident, Swapan Sharma, Ludhiana Police Commissioner, said that the police had identified and arrested the two people involved in the incident. “On investigation, we found that they were hooligans who did this act on Friday night. We applaud the act of the woman. The way she showed bravery. We are going to honour her,” Sharma said.

Reactions from overseas

The incident has also drawn sharp reactions from overseas Punjabi organisations. Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), issued a formal statement condemning the incident.

“We are deeply disturbed by the cowardly and unprovoked attack on Harjind Kaur in Dehlon,” Chahal said. “This act of violence is completely unacceptable and highlights the need for greater awareness and protection for individuals in our communities.”

Chahal praised her response and composure during the incident. “We commend Kaur for her courage, presence of mind, and self-defence, which compelled the attackers to flee,” he said. “Her bravery in confronting such intimidation serves as a reminder that no one should live in fear of harassment or violence.”

Ravneet Kaur, Station House Officer, Dehlon police station, also commended Harjind’s presence of mind. “She dealt with the situation in a very brave manner. We contacted her, took her statement and got an FIR registered,” Ravneet said.