‘Suspicious’ letter near Union minister’s Mohali residence triggers probe

Police launched a probe on Friday after a policeman on duty at Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash’s Mohali Sector 71 residence was handed over a suspicious letter by a woman.

According to the sources in the police, at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, a woman — identified as Beant Kaur — handed over a piece of paper with some scribblings on it to a constable — Karamjit Singh — who was on guard duty outside the residence of Som Parkash.

Police said that Kaur, a resident of Fazilka, claimed that she lived right across the street from Prakash in a paying guest accommodation and had stumbled upon the letter while she had gone for a walk in the Kargil Park at around 8 pm.

“At the entry of the park, she saw a folded piece of paper. She picked up the paper and saw something that looked similar to a map of the minister’s house and the word ‘cop’ written on it. She then immediately decided to

hand over the paper to a policeman on duty at Prakash’s residence,” police sources said.

A police officer said that they had launched a probe and had not discounted the woman from their radar of suspicion.