Sukhbir calls Sidhu a ‘misguided missile’, Cong MLA takes to Twitter to hit back

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday trained his guns at Shiromani Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, for his ‘misguided missile’ jab at him and said he was ‘guided’ and primed to destroy Badal’s corrupt businesses.

The SAD president Badal had during a press conference in Amritsar earlier on Wednesday had said, “Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control and can hit anywhere.”

“Today, Punjab doesn’t need a person who does acting, but one who thinks about the development of the state,” Sukhbir further said, while replying to Sidhu’s allegations on the sacrilege incident and the 2015 police firing on Sikh protesters.

Sukhbir said, “Sidhu hasn’t been loyal to anyone in the last 25 years. He quit cricket and the BJP to turn to the Congress, only to criticise its leaders. He used to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy with dialogues and now he uses the same dialogues for Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Punjab doesn’t need an actor like Sidhu. Punjab needs a decent person at its helm.”

In response to Sukhbir Badal’s comment, Navjot Sidhu took to Twitter and retweeted Sukhbir’s misguided missile statement with a comment.

“Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses … Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent !!” Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu’s comment came a few hours after he had tweeted his picture with Priyanka Gandhi, after rumours that he was not given an appointment to meet anyone in the Gandhi family.

Sukhbir question Kejriwal over free power promise

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his promise of free power.

The SAD president said, “Truth is Kejriwal knew that the weaker sections in Punjab, including Dalits and backward classes, had already been granted 200 units per month of free electricity by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Kejriwal tried to counter this by promising 300 units of free power per bill cycle but was exposed immediately when newsmen asked him if anyone consuming even one unit more than 300 units would get the free power facility.”

“Kejriwal replied in the negative stating that the scheme will be implemented on the Delhi model, where consumers have to pay the entire bill if they consume even one unit more than the free 200 units. The AAP will do away with the free 200 units per month scheme, which was offered without any conditions to the poor and disadvantaged by Parkash Singh Badal,” said Sukhbir.

He added, “Kejriwal is in Delhi and cannot be held accountable for the promises made to Punjabis. He should tell which AAP leader in Punjab will take responsibility for fulfilling the promises being made by him. Kejriwal should know that the erstwhile SAD government had made Punjab power surplus and Punjabis were receiving uninterrupted power supply. It is only now that the Congress government had mismanaged the power supply and closed down thermal plants, due to which people are facing power cuts, even as farmers are getting only five hours of supply for paddy transplantation and maintenance.”

Badal said, “It is also a truth that the AAP had not provided free power supply to its farmers in Delhi. In fact, the farmers in Delhi have to pay exorbitant fixed charges. He should first sort out these issues in Delhi, before trying to fool Punjabis with false promises.”