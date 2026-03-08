State orders uniform recording of Haryana and central govt land in revenue records

The Haryana government has moved to bring uniformity and transparency in the way public land is recorded in revenue documents. Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sumita Misra emphasised that ownership and cultivation entries in jamabandi records must follow a standardised format to eliminate ambiguity and strengthen governance. This step builds on earlier directions issued in January and July 2021, which sought to streamline entries for land belonging to the state government, central government, boards and corporations, panchayati raj institutions, and urban local bodies.

Dr Misra pointed out that variations such as “provincial government” in the ownership column often created confusion about actual ownership. To address this, all such entries will now be recorded as “Haryana government” wherever applicable, in line with the Haryana Land Records Manual, 2013. Under the revised framework, land owned by the state government departments will uniformly show “Haryana government” in the ownership column, while the specific department will be mentioned in the cultivation column. For Revenue Department land, including custodian, surplus, or nazul categories, ownership will remain under “Haryana government,” with the cultivation column specifying the Revenue Department and the nature of control.