Soldier killed in ceasefire: A day later, mother’s anguish over not seeing son’s face before final goodbye

More than twenty-four hours after mortal remains of her son, Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh (21), were consigned to flames, Rani Devi says she has a gnawing ache of not even being able to her son’s face one last time. The mother says that Army officials present during the final rites had requested her not to see her martyred son’s face.

Talking to The Indian Express, Defence PRO, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said: “We only requested and persuaded them against seeing that sight because due to a heavy explosion at the place of the cross-border firing, the body was badly damaged. The family would not have been in peace after seeing it.”

Swaran Singh, the uncle of Sukhwinder Singh, said: “Maybe it was good for us or for the Army. The Army is a better judge.”

Sukhwinder Singh hailed from Fatehpur village in Talwara under the Mukerian subdivision of Hoshiarpur. He was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district.

Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora, who is from Hoshiarpur, visited the soldier’s place on Thursday. Arora too said that the Army had not shown the body to the family because of the damage it suffered in the attack.

Arora said that he will take up the case with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh so that family can be supported in every way possible.

“This village belongs to soldiers and I am thinking of making some memorial in their name here including the village gate and a road to the village,” said Arora.

