Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to Kalyani Singh

National-level shooter Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a public park in Chandigarh in Sept 2015 and the CBI arrested Kalyani Singh, the daughter of former Himachal Pradesh HC Chief Justice Sabina, in the case in June this year.

Sippy Sidhu murder caseSippy Sidhu was found dead with at least four bullet wounds at a public park in Chandigarh’s Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. (file)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed the bail plea of Kalyani Singh who has been accused of murdering national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu in 2015. The bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur allowed the bail plea.

Kalyani, through her counsel senior advocate R S Cheema and advocates Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Sartej Narula, had contended in the plea that the CBI special judge who rejected her plea failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.

Also Read |Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI files chargesheet against Kalyani Singh in court, makes 84 persons as witnesses

The petition added that “the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased”.

Sippy Sidhu was found dead with at least four bullet wounds at a public park in Chandigarh’s Sector 27 on September 20, 2015 and the CBI arrested Kalyani, the daughter of former Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sabina, on June 15 this year after several rounds of questioning. Kalyani was lodged at the Model Jail in Chandigarh’s Burail.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:30:40 am
