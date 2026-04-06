Ferrying bricks, cement on boats: Singapore organisation rebuilds homes in flood-hit village at Indo-Pak border

Raging waters of river Sutlej on three sides and Indo-Pak border fence on the fourth, the residents of Kaluwara, a remote village in Punjab’s border district Ferozepur, are finally seeing hope — months after floods left them devastated and homeless.

Forced to rebuild their lives after every Indo-Pak war and floods, the challenge for this village’s residents again was massive with nothing but dunes of sand visible as far as one could see. The devastating floods last year, one of the worst that Punjab witnessed in recent times, consumed their everything — from homes, fields to fertile land.

With the only mode of transportation to access the village being the rickety — a manual wooden boat called behri in local language) — rebuilding the village after recent floods was all the more a herculean task.

However, this time, the hope and help for Kaluwara, has arrived from Singapore.

Singapore-based humanitarian organisation, Mercy Relief (MR), has taken upon itself the task to reconstruct the homes in flood-hit Kaluwara. Ferrying bricks, cement bags and other raw materials by deploying huge boats in Sutlej river, the organisation has started the work on ground zero to help the villagers.

Describing the village as “cursed” while talking to The Indian Express, Bohar Singh, sarpanch of Kaluwara said that people here suffer “major jolts” every few years, either due to India-Pakistan tension or floods or other natural calamities.

“They are forced to rebuild their lives. Almost the entire village was wiped out in the floods last year. The population of Kaluwara was around 300 but many have left the village and shifted to other places. However, 28-30 homes are still there. These families have no money or land to shift. Their homes were completely damaged in floods which are now being rebuilt by Mercy Relief organisation from Singapore. We are extremely grateful to them for helping those who actually needed it the most,” he said.

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Malkeet Singh, a villager whose home was reduced to debris during floods, said that it was now being rebuilt by the organisation.

“They are bearing the entire cost of ferrying bricks, cement, labor and other logistics via huge boats. My father’s entire 3-acre land in the village was consumed by flood waters and our home was reduced to debris. The organisation has also promised that once the house is rebuilt, they will also get basic furnishing done and provide some furniture,” Malkreet added.

Responding to a mail by The Indian Express, Leon Yip, chief executive of the organisation, said: “Mercy Relief (MR) has been supporting communities in Punjab since the August 2025 floods. After an initial round of emergency relief which reached nearly 5,000 individuals with medicines and essential supplies (NFIs), we have launched a second phase of support focusing on shelter needs in Kaluwara island”.

“MR identified the village through part of its relief efforts in 2025 and continues its support through this initiative. The Punjabi community informed the team of villages that were challenging to access and were underserved. Together with the local stakeholders, 25 shelters for affected communities of Kaluwara are being constructed to meet their immediate needs. These efforts are projected to amount collectively to more than Singapore Dollars (SGD) $100,000,” Leon said.

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Kala Singh, another villager, said how his home was completely damaged due to floods. He credits the organisation for rebuilding his shelter.

“While work has already finished on 10-12 homes, the rest is ongoing. We are really grateful to them that they came to help us all the way from Singapore,” the villager said.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said: “The organisation had also assisted us in providing medical relief during floods. Such initiatives aid in bridging gaps and ensuring public participation at large”.