Chandigarh: Sikh bodies protest against closure report in Bargari firing incident

SIKH ORGANISATIONS carried out a protest against the CBI for filing the closure report in connection with the Bargari firing case. The Chandigarh Police stopped the protesters near Burail from marching towards Chandigarh and used water cannons and tear gas. Some protesters suffered minor injuries.

The Chandigarh Police convinced the protesters to take a delegation for submitting a memorandum to the CBI officials at the agency headquarters in Sector 30, following which the protest ended.

Earlier, in the day the members of various Sikh organisations gathered at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in the morning and started the protest around 12 noon. The protesters started marching towards Chandigarh as they wanted to protest outside the CBI office in Sector 30 but the police stopped the protesters near Burail jail. The protesters refused to stop and tried to march forward, following which the police used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the marching protesters.

Addressing the protesters, Sukhjeet Singh Khosa alleged that the closure report filed by the CBI is an eyewash and a conspiracy to weaken the case to give relief to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. He also alleged that the closure report is part of a political conspiracy.

“First main accused of desecration Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu died in jail, and now the CBI filed a closure report. We will not tolerate this as it is a cover-up exercise. We will continue to fight against the closure report,” Khosa said.

A five-member delegation comprising Khosa, Santokh Singh, Harpreet Singh Makhu, Visakha Singh and Surjeet Singh Iyali went to meet the CBI officials and submitted a memorandum.