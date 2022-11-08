Sidhu Moosewala’s second song released posthumously, lauds Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa

The family of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala Tuesday released a new song, the second after his murder on May 29 in Mansa, on his YouTube channel. The song, “Vaar”, garnered nearly 7 million views in just over eight hours of its release.

The track, sung and composed by Moosewala, lauds the valour of legendary Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa and was released on the occasion of 553rd Gurpurab of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev.

“Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,” read the post on Moosewala’s official Instagram handle which also shared the video of the song.

Nalwa (1791-1837) was the commander of the army of the Sikh empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Nalwa was known as the most feared Sikh warrior for taming turbulent forces in Afghanistan and was also known for his rule in the conquests of areas including Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir and Peshawar.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said his son had written the song after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked him to sing about the Sikh heroes.

“Jathedar had asked my son to sing about the Sikh heroes. Sidhu had promised Jathedar to sing such songs,” said Balkaur Singh.

Balkaur Singh had earlier said that there were several unreleased songs of his son.

“SYL”, which was released on Moosewala’s YouTube channel almost a month after his demise, touched upon the contentious issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana.

It was later blocked by the video sharing platform following a request by the Government.

Till 1 minute before its release, the link of the new song had received 1.96 lakh likes.