Shimla: Police personnel deputed for President Murmu’s visit today

Over 1,000 police personnel, including different reserved Battalions were deputed to maintain law and order, security and traffic-related arrangements during the scheduled week-long visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, from Monday.
Commuters were urged to follow the traffic rules and regulations whenever the routes were to be diverted during the President’s visit, who is expected to land in Shimla at around 11 am.
Police said the vehicular movement may be temporarily restricted on several routes in the city during these drills.
The administration has already closed the Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra for the general public till May 3.
According to the police department, the area is divided into three sectors from a security standpoint, and duties were assigned accordingly.
The administration has also requested the residents to avoid parking vehicles along roadside to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate uninterrupted VIP movement. Emergency services vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders will be given priority.
President Murmu is scheduled to visit Sissu and the Atal Tunnel area on April 29 for approximately one hour. As per the itinerary, she will reach the north portal of the Atal Tunnel and later depart via helicopter from the Sissu helipad.
Officials from the district administration and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will receive the President. The BRO has also arranged catering facilities for the visit.
Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana said elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the district administration and police. Tourism activities in the stretch between the Atal Tunnel and Sissu helipad have been temporarily restricted.
To ensure smooth landing operations, a rehearsal was conducted on Saturday using the Army’s Mil Mi-17 helicopter. The helicopter took off from Bhuntar Airport and carried out practice runs over Sissu in Lahaul and the SASE helipad near Manali.
Senior officers including DIG (Southern Range) Anjum Ara and SP Shimla Gaurav Singh briefed police personnel at the Ridge, issuing necessary instructions regarding duties during the President’s visit.