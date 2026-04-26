Shimla: Police personnel deputed for President Murmu’s visit today

President Murmu is scheduled to visit Sissu and the Atal Tunnel area on April 29 for approximately one hour. (File Photo)

Over 1,000 police personnel, including different reserved Battalions were deputed to maintain law and order, security and traffic-related arrangements during the scheduled week-long visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, from Monday.

Commuters were urged to follow the traffic rules and regulations whenever the routes were to be diverted during the President’s visit, who is expected to land in Shimla at around 11 am.

Police said the vehicular movement may be temporarily restricted on several routes in the city during these drills.

The administration has already closed the Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra for the general public till May 3.

According to the police department, the area is divided into three sectors from a security standpoint, and duties were assigned accordingly.