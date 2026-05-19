Shimla orchardist suffered Rs 40 lakh loss due to NH-5 four-lane work

Horticulture department says collapse of crate walls damaged 550 apple plants in Mashobra area

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMay 19, 2026 09:15 PM IST
ShimlaThe first assessment found that 110 fruit plants had been damaged, causing losses estimated at Rs 7,65,650. (File Photo)
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An apple orchardist in Mashobra block of Shimla district has suffered losses amounting to nearly Rs 40 lakh after repeated collapse of crate walls during the ongoing four-lane project on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli section of National Highway-5 allegedly damaged his orchard land and around 550 fruit-bearing apple plants, the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday.

The disclosure was made during the hearing of a petition filed by orchardist Narender Singh Rathore, who alleged that highway widening work in the ecologically fragile stretch beyond Dhalli town had caused severe environmental degradation, landslides and damage to his orchard land.

Two inspections conducted

Secretary (Horticulture) C Paulrasu informed the Tribunal that inspections were conducted following complaints regarding damage caused by collapsing crate walls near the construction site.

“The first inspection was carried out by the Horticulture Development Officer, Mashobra, on June 10, 2025. The value of the damaged fruit plants was calculated in accordance with the government-approved Harbans Singh Formula,” the report submitted before the Tribunal stated.

The first assessment found that 110 fruit plants had been damaged, causing losses estimated at Rs 7,65,650.

A second inspection was conducted on July 17, 2025, in the presence of revenue officials and the landowner. During the inspection, a high-density apple plantation along with old apple plants was found buried under debris due to the collapse.

According to the revenue authorities, 440 plants — including 400 high-density apple plants and 40 Royal apple plants — were completely buried and destroyed under the debris.

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A second assessment report submitted on July 24, 2025 assessed the losses from the second incident at Rs 32,31,452.

State authorities informed the Tribunal that the cumulative loss suffered by the orchardist stood at Rs 39,97,102.60.

Orchardist alleges environmental degradation

In his application before the NGT, Rathore stated that the stretch beyond Dhalli town towards Lindi-Dhar up to the Dhalli-Narkanda highway junction is highly fragile and environmentally sensitive because of its steep slopes and unstable terrain.

He alleged that the heavy construction activity undertaken as part of the four-lane project from Shakral village to Dhalli on NH-5 was carried out without adequately strengthening the slope, leading to repeated landslides and damage to his land and orchard.

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The applicant also alleged large-scale environmental degradation in the area due to the highway widening work.

Matter heard by NGT Bench

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

The respondents in the case include the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, the State government, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gawar Construction Limited and Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited.

Earlier, the Tribunal had issued notices to all respondents, observing that the plea raised substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and protection measures in fragile hill areas.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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