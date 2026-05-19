Shimla orchardist suffered Rs 40 lakh loss due to NH-5 four-lane work

An apple orchardist in Mashobra block of Shimla district has suffered losses amounting to nearly Rs 40 lakh after repeated collapse of crate walls during the ongoing four-lane project on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli section of National Highway-5 allegedly damaged his orchard land and around 550 fruit-bearing apple plants, the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday.

The disclosure was made during the hearing of a petition filed by orchardist Narender Singh Rathore, who alleged that highway widening work in the ecologically fragile stretch beyond Dhalli town had caused severe environmental degradation, landslides and damage to his orchard land.

Two inspections conducted

Secretary (Horticulture) C Paulrasu informed the Tribunal that inspections were conducted following complaints regarding damage caused by collapsing crate walls near the construction site.

“The first inspection was carried out by the Horticulture Development Officer, Mashobra, on June 10, 2025. The value of the damaged fruit plants was calculated in accordance with the government-approved Harbans Singh Formula,” the report submitted before the Tribunal stated.

The first assessment found that 110 fruit plants had been damaged, causing losses estimated at Rs 7,65,650.

A second inspection was conducted on July 17, 2025, in the presence of revenue officials and the landowner. During the inspection, a high-density apple plantation along with old apple plants was found buried under debris due to the collapse.

According to the revenue authorities, 440 plants — including 400 high-density apple plants and 40 Royal apple plants — were completely buried and destroyed under the debris.

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A second assessment report submitted on July 24, 2025 assessed the losses from the second incident at Rs 32,31,452.

State authorities informed the Tribunal that the cumulative loss suffered by the orchardist stood at Rs 39,97,102.60.

Orchardist alleges environmental degradation

In his application before the NGT, Rathore stated that the stretch beyond Dhalli town towards Lindi-Dhar up to the Dhalli-Narkanda highway junction is highly fragile and environmentally sensitive because of its steep slopes and unstable terrain.

He alleged that the heavy construction activity undertaken as part of the four-lane project from Shakral village to Dhalli on NH-5 was carried out without adequately strengthening the slope, leading to repeated landslides and damage to his land and orchard.

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The applicant also alleged large-scale environmental degradation in the area due to the highway widening work.

Matter heard by NGT Bench

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

The respondents in the case include the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, the State government, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gawar Construction Limited and Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited.

Earlier, the Tribunal had issued notices to all respondents, observing that the plea raised substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and protection measures in fragile hill areas.