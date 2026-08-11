Awarded Rs 2.23 cr compensation, woman says not enough for mental trauma she faced

Verma’s house at Sanjay Van Colony near Chamiyana in Bhattakuffar collapsed on June 30, 2025, during heavy rain, while hill-cutting work for the four-lane project was underway below it.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 10:27 PM IST
Verma’s house at Sanjay Van Colony near Chamiyana in Bhattakuffar collapsed on June 30, 2025, during heavy rain, while hill-cutting work for the four-lane project was underway below it. (Special Arrangement Photo)Ranjana Verma’s house at Sanjay Van Colony near Chamiyana in Bhattakuffar collapsed on June 30, 2025, during heavy rain, while hill-cutting work for the four-lane project was underway below it. (Special Arrangement Photo)
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A woman, whose four-storey house collapsed during work on a four-lane highway project in Shimla, Tuesday said she will challenge the Himachal Pradesh High Court order to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and M/s Gawar Shimla Highway Pvt Ltd to pay her Rs 2.23 crore for her loss. Ranjana Verma said the compensation was inadequate considering that she not only lost her house, but also went through mental agony in the year-long ordeal that followed.

Verma’s house at Sanjay Van Colony near Chamiyana in Bhattakuffar collapsed on June 30, 2025, during heavy rain, while hill-cutting work for the four-lane project was underway below it. The High Court, in its order on Monday, held that NHAI could not “wash off its hands” of responsibility for the project and directed immediate payment of Rs 2,23,55,924, based on a district-level assessment.

“I am thankful to the High Court which took suo motu cognisance of the tragedy, but I will challenge the compensation as it does not reflect the cost of the four-storey structure which fell like a pack of cards,” Verma told The Indian Express.

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She alleged that she and other local residents had repeatedly warned NHAI and the private contractor about the manner in which hill-cutting was being carried out.
“We pleaded with them many times that this unscientific hill-cutting would result in a disaster. And finally, it happened,” she said. “The rubble of my house, which we had named Raj Niwas after my late husband Rajesh Verma, is still there.”

The court assessed the value of her house at Rs 1.65 crore and the belongings inside it at Rs 58.38 lakh. It said NHAI could not escape responsibility for the highway project “whether the cutting was being done in the right manner or not, under proper supervision”, when such work led to a four-storey building “collapsing and disappearing in seconds”.

Verma, a mother to two daughters, has been living in rented accommodation since the collapse. Her husband, an SDO (electrical), died in a road accident near Tara Devi, Shimla, in January 2015. She too had received injuries in the accident. One of the couple’s daughters, after completing her education from Mumbai, recently shifted to Chandigarh where she has joined a private firm.

Also Read | 3 killed as two buildings collapse in Delhi’s Rohini after heavy rain

Verma said her house stood beyond the Right of Way (RoW) acquired by NHAI, a fact acknowledged by the court, but argued that residents outside the RoW had nevertheless suffered the consequences of the project.

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The court’s proceedings began suo motu on an application by Verma’s neighbour, Chanda Devi, whose house was severely damaged when Verma’s four-storey structure collapsed. Chanda’s house has since been declared unsafe and she too has been living away from it. The court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to assess the value of Chanda’s house under the procedure prescribed for assessing damage to private land and buildings beyond the RoW.

“Since June 30 last year, we have not been staying in our house, which is full of cracks and has already been declared unsafe. It is unsafe to spend a minute there,” Chanda said, adding they are “studying the order”. “So far, neither the NHAI nor the private construction company has approached us”.

NHAI Regional Officer Col Ajay Singh Bargoti said the authority had forwarded the High Court order to its legal cell. “We received the order directing us, along with the private construction company, to compensate the woman owner. We have forwarded it to our legal cell for scrutiny,” he said.

Asked whether NHAI would challenge the order, Bargoti said, “Prima facie, I don’t find the order challengeable.” The next hearing is scheduled for September 23.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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