Awarded Rs 2.23 cr compensation, woman says not enough for mental trauma she faced

A woman, whose four-storey house collapsed during work on a four-lane highway project in Shimla, Tuesday said she will challenge the Himachal Pradesh High Court order to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and M/s Gawar Shimla Highway Pvt Ltd to pay her Rs 2.23 crore for her loss. Ranjana Verma said the compensation was inadequate considering that she not only lost her house, but also went through mental agony in the year-long ordeal that followed.

Verma’s house at Sanjay Van Colony near Chamiyana in Bhattakuffar collapsed on June 30, 2025, during heavy rain, while hill-cutting work for the four-lane project was underway below it. The High Court, in its order on Monday, held that NHAI could not “wash off its hands” of responsibility for the project and directed immediate payment of Rs 2,23,55,924, based on a district-level assessment.

“I am thankful to the High Court which took suo motu cognisance of the tragedy, but I will challenge the compensation as it does not reflect the cost of the four-storey structure which fell like a pack of cards,” Verma told The Indian Express.

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She alleged that she and other local residents had repeatedly warned NHAI and the private contractor about the manner in which hill-cutting was being carried out.

“We pleaded with them many times that this unscientific hill-cutting would result in a disaster. And finally, it happened,” she said. “The rubble of my house, which we had named Raj Niwas after my late husband Rajesh Verma, is still there.”

The court assessed the value of her house at Rs 1.65 crore and the belongings inside it at Rs 58.38 lakh. It said NHAI could not escape responsibility for the highway project “whether the cutting was being done in the right manner or not, under proper supervision”, when such work led to a four-storey building “collapsing and disappearing in seconds”.

Verma, a mother to two daughters, has been living in rented accommodation since the collapse. Her husband, an SDO (electrical), died in a road accident near Tara Devi, Shimla, in January 2015. She too had received injuries in the accident. One of the couple’s daughters, after completing her education from Mumbai, recently shifted to Chandigarh where she has joined a private firm.

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Verma said her house stood beyond the Right of Way (RoW) acquired by NHAI, a fact acknowledged by the court, but argued that residents outside the RoW had nevertheless suffered the consequences of the project.

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The court’s proceedings began suo motu on an application by Verma’s neighbour, Chanda Devi, whose house was severely damaged when Verma’s four-storey structure collapsed. Chanda’s house has since been declared unsafe and she too has been living away from it. The court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to assess the value of Chanda’s house under the procedure prescribed for assessing damage to private land and buildings beyond the RoW.

“Since June 30 last year, we have not been staying in our house, which is full of cracks and has already been declared unsafe. It is unsafe to spend a minute there,” Chanda said, adding they are “studying the order”. “So far, neither the NHAI nor the private construction company has approached us”.

NHAI Regional Officer Col Ajay Singh Bargoti said the authority had forwarded the High Court order to its legal cell. “We received the order directing us, along with the private construction company, to compensate the woman owner. We have forwarded it to our legal cell for scrutiny,” he said.

Asked whether NHAI would challenge the order, Bargoti said, “Prima facie, I don’t find the order challengeable.” The next hearing is scheduled for September 23.