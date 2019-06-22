Set up water authority soon: Amarinder Singh to chief Secretary

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday directed Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh to immediately set up the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) to regulate the usage of water. A decision on the same had been taken 7 months ago.

Amarinder passed the orders during a marathon meeting chaired by him, attended by seven ministers, technocrats, experts from Maharashtra, the Centre and PPCC chief after all those present demanded authorities for checking the indiscriminate usage of water.

The chief minister is also learned to have ordered to hold an all-party meeting so that the government and the Opposition are on the same page while taking some stringent measures to save water.

Explained An urgent need to avoid large-scale consequences The Eradi Commission, constituted by the central government in 1985 to assess the availability of water in the state, had assessed it at 17.1 MAF, which has now reduced to 13.1 MAF over the last 30 years. The chief minister, was state agriculture minister at the time, discussed this at the meeting. The climatic changes had reduced the glacier cover, causing substantial fall in the groundwater level. The Authority, being constituted on the lines of Maharashtra, will need to serve the cause aggressively to save Punjab from becoming a dessert.

Following the chief minister’s orders, the chief secretary will now decide on whether the government would have to pass legislation providing for the authority or an ordinance would suffice.

Home Secretary NS Kalsi, who is due to retire on June 30, is likely to be the chairman of the authority post his retirement. The Cabinet had already given its nod to the authority in December. However, then Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had objected to setting up of the authority and giving them the rights to fix water tariffs in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

He had not allowed the government to table a Bill to this effect in the Winter Session. Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also had objected saying only urban population would have to pay inflated bills for water.

Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra, who was part of the meeting, said the authority is about regulating the use of water in urban as well as rural areas. “It is not about the depleting of water. We all have to take some steps to ensure our next generations do not suffer.”

Ashu, who was not part of the meeting said the authority, being set up now, did no more have a clause that allowed it to fix water tariffs in cities. “I have been told it has been deleted when we objected. But if it appears in the policy again then I am going to oppose it,” he said.

Mohindra said fixing the water tariff in ULBs was not a part of agenda of today’s meeting, “The one-point program was on how to save the groundwater and how to create the awareness,” said Mohindra.

Ministers discussed how power subsidy to farmers was also resulting in wastage of water. It was demanded that water should be metered and those farmers paying income tax should not be given farm power subsidy.