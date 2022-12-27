Sarhali attack: Police arrest 3, seize loaded rocket-propelled grenade

The Punjab Police seized a loaded rocket-propelled grenade and arrested three persons during the probe in the Sarhali RPG attack case.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted Tuesday, “Recovery of a loaded #RPG and arrest of 03 module members in further investigation of the Sirhali RPG Attack case. Busted Sub Module handled by #Phillippines-based Yadwinder Singh on instructions of Canada-based terrorist Landa.”

Recovery of a loaded #RPG and arrest of 03 module members in further investigation of the Sirhali RPG Attack case Busted Sub Module handled by #Phillippines-based Yadwinder Singh on instructions of Canada-based terrorist Landa (1/2) pic.twitter.com/N5B97Cqv4P — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 27, 2022

According to the police, foreign-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged in Goindwal Sahib Jail, planned the attack. They allegedly involved nine minors in this plan along with four adults – Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar, 18, of Naushera Pannua, Gurlal Singh alias Gahla, 19, of Chohla Sahib, Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali, 21, of Thathiya Mahanta village, and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban, 18.

The nine juveniles were apprehended during the investigation. Two juveniles in conflict with the law had allegedly carried out the attack on Sarhali police station at about 11.18 pm on December 9.

Last Wednesday, the police released seven juveniles who also allegedly played a role in the RPG attack on the Sarhali police station.

Announcing their release, Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said: “We have decided to release seven minors who had some role in the RPG attack. All of them assisted the main accused in one form or other. A couple of them went along with the accused to collect money from some designated location, one of them gave his motorcycle that was used in the crime, whereas others assisted… in helping the accused escape.”

He added, “Tarn Taran police took the initiative to give a chance to these minors considering their future as they were not aware of the things and were manipulated by the accused.”