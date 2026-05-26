Himachal government appoints Sanjay Gupta as chief secretary, five days before he retires

Opposition slams move; the 1988-batch IAS officer's appointment as officiating chief secretary is already under judicial scrutiny

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaMay 26, 2026 08:26 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta HimachalGupta had hit the headlines earlier this year after the CPI(M) demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations of violation of Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act against the promoters of the Chester Hills. (File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed 1988-batch IAS officer Sanjay Gupta as state’s chief secretary, barely five days before his retirement on May 31. Gupta, had been holding the charge of officiating chief secretary since October 1, 2025, after previous incumbent Prabodh Saxena superannuated.

The appointment comes even as a petition challenging the state government’s decision to appoint Gupta as officiating chief secretary is pending before the Himachal Pradesh High Court. It also comes two days after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded Gupta’s removal as officiating chief secretary and legal proceedings against him.

According to a notification issued by Secretary (Personnel) M Sudha Devi, Gupta, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Town and Country Planning & Housing) and simultaneously holding the additional charge of Chief Secretary, has now been formally appointed as “the Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect in the public interest.” The 1966-born Gupta holds a degree in civil engineering and a diploma in management.

Senior bureaucrats described Gupta’s elevation as procedural. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said that the formal appointment will ensure that Gupta receives all service-related benefits associated with the post of chief secretary after retirement.

“It is more of a formality to protect his service benefits. There are very slim chances of him being granted an extension after May 31,” the officer said.

Gupta, on his part, ruled out the possibility of receiving an extension in service. “There is no move for the extension. This process has to be started around one month before the retirement. There is no such process,” he said.

CPI(M) leader and former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan, meanwhile, questioned the move to elevate Gupta. “There are serious corruption charges against Gupta regarding irregularities in the Chester Hills housing project in Solan,” said Chauhan.

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On one hand, the government talks about zero tolerance towards corruption, while on the other hand, it has appointed an officer against whom several corruption-related cases are pending and whose conduct has also been questioned by the court, he added.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is “completely compromised” by corrupt officials and has become a puppet of bureaucrats.

He said at Gupta’s appointment as the chief secretary raises serious questions regarding the government’s intentions especially as his previous appointment has been challenged in the high court.

He alleged that three FIRs have been registered against Gupta under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and his name has also surfaced in connection with the ‘Chester Hills’ benami property case. “This clearly suggests that these officials hold deep secrets concerning Congress leaders and their inner circle. The chief minister is so helpless that he is effectively rewarding corrupt officials and is even contemplating granting them service extensions or re-appointments following their retirement,” Thakur said.

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Gupta had hit the headlines earlier this year after the CPI(M) demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations of violation of Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act against the promoters of the Chester Hills. An advocate had submitted a complaint with the police seeking registration of an FIR against government officials involved in alleged benami land transactions in the name of Chester Hills 2 and Chester Hills 4 project. Among others, the advocate alleged that Gupta had purchased 3.18 acres of land in Punjab’s Kharar, costing about Rs 25 crore, for Rs 1.38 crore, adding that funds derived from the Chester Hill case may have financed this land purchase.

Gupta had denied all allegations and accused two former Chief Secretaries — RD Dhiman and Prabodh Saxena — of allegedly attempting to defame him in connection with the project, where an inquiry by the local SDM had reportedly established violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

As the officer handling the housing department at the time, Gupta had reportedly set aside certain recommendations made by the Solan SDM against the promoters of the Chester Hills project.

Meanwhile, Gupta’s appointment as officiating Chief Secretary also came under judicial scrutiny. A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in the high court claiming that Gupta’s appointment as officiating chief secretary violated established norms and vigilance-related guidelines applicable to appointments to sensitive constitutional and administrative posts. A a division bench of the high court on May 19 had issued notices to the state and the Union governments while listing the matter for July 21, 2026.

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The petition relies upon revised vigilance clearance guidelines issued on October 9, 2024, concerning appointments of All India Services and Central Civil Services officers. Referring to Clause 7 of the guidelines, the plea contends that appointments to sensitive posts must be considered in light of the vigilance status of the concerned officer before approval by the competent authority.

The petitioner further argued that the Supreme Court has consistently held the office of Chief Secretary to be an extremely sensitive administrative position.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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