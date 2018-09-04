Sangrur: SAD supporter, wife killed, Congress ex-councillor, three others booked

As per the postmortem details, the couple was stabbed multiple times before being shot dead. (Representational Image) As per the postmortem details, the couple was stabbed multiple times before being shot dead. (Representational Image)

A supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal, Dr Charanjeet Garg, and his wife, Pooja Garg, were shot dead on Sunday late in Sangrur. Dr Garg was also a former member of Railway board and was an active participant in SAD functions along with Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Police have booked four persons, including a former Congress councillor, in the case. No one has been arrested so far. The persons who have been booked are Rakesh Sharma alias Jassi, his brother Pardeep Sharma, Jaidev alias Jojo and a former Municipal Councillor of Congress Pompy.

Dr Garg and his wife were going to Raj Senior Secondary School late on Sunday night when there car was intercepted by another vehicle near the church of Sardar Basti where they were killed. As per the postmortem details, the couple was stabbed multiple times before being shot dead.

Police probe pointed that Garg had lent some money to Jassi and now he was demanding the money back. Karamjit Singh, brother of Garg, got the FIR lodged against 4 persons and claimed that murder happened because Jassi was asked to give the money back.

