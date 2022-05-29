Sambars look for food in garbage, locals launch cleanliness drive

AFTER A heart-wrenching sight of sambars searching for food in piles of garbage and plastic waste, a group of youngsters took matters into their own hands to clean the environment. Instead of seeking the assistance and sending suggestions to the concerned departments, they decided to conduct a cleanliness drive near the forest at Dakshin Marg on Saturday.

At least 11 activists cleared one-time use plastics like bottles, plates, polythene bags in more than two dozen gunny bags. Later, the collected garbage was loaded in a garbage collection vehicle of the municipal corporation and transported to the dumping ground for further disposal. The forest area near Hallo Majra comes under Daria Forest Reserve. It touches the Dakshin Marg.

“We have been passing through Dakshin Marg every day. Many times, we spotted the sambars, stags searching for food in the garbage. We also spotted a huge pile of plastic waste. Though the forest reserve area is well protected, people throw garbage from the roadside. Today’s clean drive of the plastic waste was our first drive. The drive will continue in the coming days,” Ritika Prasher, of Zirakpur, one of the activists of Indian Green Army, said.