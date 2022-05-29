scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

Sambars look for food in garbage, locals launch cleanliness drive

At least 11 activists cleared one-time use plastics like bottles, plates, polythene bags in more than two dozen gunny bags.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 29, 2022 8:03:58 am
"Though the forest reserve area is well protected, people throw garbage from the roadside. Today's clean drive of the plastic waste was our first drive. The drive will continue in the coming days,” Ritika Prasher, of Zirakpur, one of the activists of Indian Green Army, said.

AFTER A heart-wrenching sight of sambars searching for food in piles of garbage and plastic waste, a group of youngsters took matters into their own hands to clean the environment. Instead of seeking the assistance and sending suggestions to the concerned departments, they decided to conduct a cleanliness drive near the forest at Dakshin Marg on Saturday.

At least 11 activists cleared one-time use plastics like bottles, plates, polythene bags in more than two dozen gunny bags. Later, the collected garbage was loaded in a garbage collection vehicle of the municipal corporation and transported to the dumping ground for further disposal. The forest area near Hallo Majra comes under Daria Forest Reserve. It touches the Dakshin Marg.

“We have been passing through Dakshin Marg every day. Many times, we spotted the sambars, stags searching for food in the garbage. We also spotted a huge pile of plastic waste. Though the forest reserve area is well protected, people throw garbage from the roadside. Today’s clean drive of the plastic waste was our first drive. The drive will continue in the coming days,” Ritika Prasher, of Zirakpur, one of the activists of Indian Green Army, said.

Best of Express Premium

Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’Premium
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choosePremium
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choose
7 airports with it, Adanis look to buy stake in key aircraft back-end co...Premium
7 airports with it, Adanis look to buy stake in key aircraft back-end co...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement