Run over by speeding Audi, Turkey woman killed at Zirakpur

A speeding black Audi car ran over a foreign national on VIP Road at Zirakpur on Sunday night, leading to her death on the spot.
The accident occurred around midnight in front of M-Care Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the woman, identified as Mavluda from Turkey, had visited the hospital with a friend to check on a patient and was walking back when the incident occurred.
According to the police complaint, as the two reached the main road outside the hospital, a speeding Audi struck the woman while she was crossing the road. The impact was so severe that she was thrown nearly 14 feet into the air and landed on the other side of the road. She suffered critical injuries and died at the scene due to excessive bleeding.
Abhishek, also known as Abhi, who was accompanying her, said that Mavluda was their friend and had come to the hospital to enquire after his pregnant wife. He too suffered minor injuries in the accident, said the police.
After the incident, locals informed the police control room. However, residents alleged that despite the information, the police reached the spot nearly an hour later, leading to anger among people present there.
Police later took the body into custody and kept it at the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify and arrest the driver of the Audi.
Investigating officer Raj Kumar confirmed that the deceased has been identified as foreign national Mavluda. Her sister is travelling from Turkey to India, and further legal procedures, including the post-mortem examination, will be carried out after her arrival.
Zirakpur has witnessed several fatal road accidents in recent months. In February 2026, a motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck on VIP Road. In January 2026, an elderly man was killed near Dhakoli after being struck by a speeding car. In December 2025, a woman riding a scooter died after being hit by a trolley on Patiala Road, while in November 2025, a youth was killed after being run over by a speeding bus on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh Road.