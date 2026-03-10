Run over by speeding Audi, Turkey woman killed at Zirakpur

According to the police complaint, as the two reached the main road outside the hospital, a speeding Audi struck the woman while she was crossing the road. (Image generated using Gemini)

A speeding black Audi car ran over a foreign national on VIP Road at Zirakpur on Sunday night, leading to her death on the spot.

The accident occurred around midnight in front of M-Care Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the woman, identified as Mavluda from Turkey, had visited the hospital with a friend to check on a patient and was walking back when the incident occurred.

According to the police complaint, as the two reached the main road outside the hospital, a speeding Audi struck the woman while she was crossing the road. The impact was so severe that she was thrown nearly 14 feet into the air and landed on the other side of the road. She suffered critical injuries and died at the scene due to excessive bleeding.