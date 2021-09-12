Residents living near Dadumajra dumping ground demand air purifier

Three days after the Chandigarh administration installed an air purifier tower at Transport Light Point (TPT) on Madhya Marg, residents of Dadumajra have demanded one in their area citing air pollution caused by waste dumping.

People living near the dumping ground at Dadumajra have asked the administration to install an air purification tower like the one inaugurated by Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit recently.

Dumping ground joint action committee chairman Dyal Krishna wrote a letter to the UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, requesting an air purifier in Dadumajra colony.

Also read | Chandigarh: Life in the shadow of a garbage dump in Dadumajra

“People say that to get rid of poisonous air, the administration should install an air purifier tower here without delay. People have fallen ill after living in this polluted environment for years. It is very important to install an air purifier tower at Dadumajra where the environment is most polluted,” said Dyal Krishan.