Residences of both Punjab, Haryana chief ministers encroaching on public land, says UT civic body

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, in reply to a question posed by one of the civic body councillors, on Tuesday stated that public land had been encroached upon by the residences of both Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar lal Khattar.

Chandigarh BJP councillor, Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, had posed a question under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (extended to Chandigarh Act, 1994), about the areas encroached by the residences of the Punjab and Haryana CM.

The UT civic body on Tuesday provided a written reply to Sidhu’s query which was then distributed among all members attending the general meet that took place in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Building.

After receiving the written reply, Sidhu further asked if booking charges can be levied from both the CM residences for encroaching on government land, if the land cannot be vacated.

Sidhu asked, “What is the total area in square feet that has been encroached upon by the Chief Minister of Punjab’s residential complex, including the V-5 & V-6 road, parks/open spaces and the road berms/footpaths in Sector 2, Chandigarh.”

To this, a reply by the civic body was received stating that “The Chief Minister of Punjab’s residential complex has encroached V-5 road with iron gates on both sides, the black top area of V-5 road for approximately 10000 sqft, both side road berm/footpath area 8000 sqft and black top V-6 road area 17820 sqft (approximate), including both side encroached by boundary wall.”

Sidhu then went on to say people travelling to the city from Nayagaon had no option but to enter the city from the other side, as one entire road had been blocked for them.

Sidhu next posed a similar question regarding the encroachment done by Haryana Chief Minister’s residential complex.

To this, the municipal corporation’s road wing said, “The Chief Minister of Haryana’s residential complex has encroached V-5 road with both side iron gate, black top area of V-5 road approximate 12900 sqft, both side road berm/footpath area 13777 sqft, and black top, V-6 road area 5880 sqft, and both side berm/footpath area 10200 sqft (approximate). House number 30 side blocked with iron gate and house number 32 side blocked with iron fencing.”

The councillor had also asked the ground rent or booking fee a common man is charged if he books a park, footpath or open space of Chandigarh MC, the reply for which was not available.

Sidhu alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister’s helicopter was parked in Rajendra Park, for which parking charges ought to be paid by the Punjab Government.

Councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) briefly objected to Sidhu targeting the Punjab’s AAP CM, to which they were told by the BJP councillors that questions regarding Haryana’s BJP CM too had been put forward.

“Parking charges for the helicopter ought to be levied from the Punjab government for using civic body land. Also, if the encroachment cannot be removed in the first place, booking charges should be levied on both the CM residences for encroachment on public land,” Sidhu said.

Congress councillor, Gurpreet Singh, said that if a common man encroaches on public land then he/she is immediately slapped with a fine and his establishment/house is sealed if he doesn’t pay certain charges to the civic body.

“If a common man does the same thing then our corporation officials crack down and either seal the establishment or impose a hefty fine. Why this disparity then?” Singh asked.

The Indian Express sought a comment from the offices of both the Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers in this regard. However, both the offices refused to comment on the issue.