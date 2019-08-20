Report: Water entered houses in Mohali due to illegal encroachments in catchment area of dam

A day after water entered houses in seven villages of Kharar sub-division, the district administration’s report found that the people made illegal encroachments in the catchment area of a check dam at Choti-Badi Naggal village. The district administration also found that the area received 91mm rain during the intervening night of August 17/18.

After the rain and floods in some villages in Derabassi and Kharar sub-divisions on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan sought a report from the Derabassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the officials of the district forest department. The officials found that due to the heavy rain, the spillway was blocked and the water could not go out.

“Our officials found that there were some illegal encroachments in the catchment area. Due to the excessive water, a small portion of the dam was breached, resulting in the loss of some cattle head and two houses in the area. We have plugged the breach using sand bags,” DC Girish Dayalan told Chandigarh Newsline.

The illegal encroachments include temporary structures to store dry fodder and keep cattle.

The DC said that all seasonal rivulets originating from Shivalik hills and Ghaggar river and Tangri were swollen. The DC added that the water entered various villages of Majri block and it was drained out using JCBs.

The DC said that as many as 70 students were stranded at Abheypur village and they were shifted to Chandigarh by buses by clearing the blockages.

“Landslides cut off Mirzapur village which has been cleared. But due to rain last night, another landslide occurred at Mirzapur and blocked the road. JCBs are on the job. It is 1.2-km-long and will be cleared by morning,” the DC said.

The district has identified 23 evacuation points in case of emergencies where facilities of food, water, medicines and washrooms have been made available and adequate fodder for livestock is available as well.

The evacuation points were set up at all the three sub-divisions of the district. The administration set up 17 evacuation points in Derabassi sub-division and six in Kharar sub-division.