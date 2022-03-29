RBI clears Rs 24,773 crore credit limit for Punjab for rabi crop procurement

AHEAD of wheat procurement season, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cleared a sum of Rs 24,773.11 crore towards cash credit limit (CCL) up to the end of April-2022 for the procurement of wheat in Punjab during the ensuing Rabi marketing season.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed gratitude to the Centre for the timely release of the cash credit limit, which will go a long way in ensuring seamless procurement of the foodgrain during the current marketing season, a government statement said.

With this, the bulk of the cash credit limit sought by the state government for the purchase of 132 lakh tonnes of wheat for this season has been released by the Central bank.

CM Mann, on his part, has directed the food and civil supplies department to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of every single grain from the farmers besides making payment to them for their produce from the very first day of procurement — April 1, 2022.

Mann also put a message to farmers on his Facebook page stating that every grain produced by them will be procured. He said that the era of harassment of farmers in mandis was over. and the farmers just need to have faith in him.

The procurement of wheat is scheduled to begin on April 1 and culminate on May 31, during the current Rabi marketing season. The Central government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal, hiking it by Rs 40 from last year’s Rs 1,975 per quintal.