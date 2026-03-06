Rapper Badshah booked over vulgar lyrics, visuals in his latest track ‘Tateeree’

Rapper-singer Badshah Friday found himself in the midst of a fresh controversy with the Cyber Crime Police in Panchkula over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi song ‘Tateeree’. Separately Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW), taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, issued Badshah summons for March 13 following complaints that the song’s lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty of women.

The lyrics of the track, released on March 1, have been written by Badshah while the music has been composed by Hiten. Haryanvi singer Simran Jaglan has performed on the song along with Badshah.

DCP Panchkula, Shrishti Gupta said that an FIR has been registered against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, at the Cyber Crime police station, Sector 20 after a written complaint was submitted by Abhay Chaudhary, a social activist and resident of Chandimandir.

‘Objectionable’ lyrics and visuals

According to the complaint, the track, released on the singer’s official YouTube channel and widely shared on social media platforms, allegedly contains objectionable lyrics and visuals that send a wrong message to society.

In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that the video shows girls dressed in school uniform in scenes that he termed inappropriate. He further claimed that the school setting in the video is referred to as “Badshala”, which, he alleged, is a distorted form of the word “Pathshala” (school), thereby portraying an educational environment in a derogatory manner.

The complainant further alleged that the song and the accompanying video are inappropriate and disrespectful, and may negatively influence children and young viewers. According to the complaint, such portrayals could harm the dignity of women and send a misleading message to society.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The complainant has also demanded that the allegedly objectionable content be removed from social media platforms and strict legal action be taken against the singer to prevent the circulation of such material. Police said the video and related material will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia said the commission had received complaints against the track following which it has summoned the singe. A copy of the summons has been marked to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing authorities to ensure the presence of all parties concerned during the hearing on March 13 at the Conference Hall, DC Office in Panipat. The Singer has been asked to explain the lyrics

The complaint has been submitted by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both have alleged that the lyrics of ‘Tateeree’ contain indecent vocabulary and objectify women and minors.

Bhatia also asked how the song cleared regulatory scrutiny.