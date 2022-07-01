Rain woes stall MC House meet; Cong, AAP councillors accuse Kher of being inaccessible

The issue of water logging stalled proceedings at the Chandigarh civic body House meeting on Thursday, with visibly agitated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as Congress councillors staging a protest against MP Kirron Kher, accusing her of being inaccessible to the general public. The AAP councillors also raked up the issue of Kher controversially calling them ‘dungars’ last month and raised slogans against the MP.

Chandigarh received 68.2mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 11.30 am on Thursday, with the heavy showers throwing normal life out of gear in the city. Till 5.30 pm, the city had received 72.9mm of rainfall with the civic corporation helplines receiving around 120 complaints related to water logging from its various parts.

On Thursday, a number of councillors joined the House meeting late owing to heavy rains and the ensuing traffic jams that choked the city’s roads. After the House meeting was finally called to order, a number of AAP councillors raised the issue of water logging and the choking of roads, leading to traffic chaos. They blamed Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher, of being inaccessible to the general public. The situation turned tense later when some BJP councillors raised strong objections over the way the AAP leaders were addressing the sitting BJP MP, Kher.

AAP councillor from Ward Number-23, Prem Lata, said, “MP Kirron Kher should take care of Chandigarh. You saw the condition of the main roads, internal roads and the streets on Thursday morning. It appears as if the entire city was flooded. We raised the issue of water logging in Chandigarh and asked where MP Kirron Kher was and what was she doing to resolve the issue of water logging? The BJP councillors told us to not drag Kirron Kher in this issue. Why not? The BJP councillors never raised any objections when she had termed us as ‘dungar’, ‘jungli’. I told them (the BJP councillors) to bring their MP to Chandigarh and show her the real condition of the waterlogged streets, and roads today.”

BJP councillor, Saurabh Joshi, however, hit back and said, “The AAP councillors really do not know what to discuss on the floor of the House. They started from the issue of water logging and choked roads and then dragged MP Kirron Kher into the issue. They raked up a nearly one-month issue in the House meeting. They (the AAP councillors) were addressing a sitting MP as ‘oose’ ‘oosko’. She (Kirron Kher) is a respected personality. She is an elected representative of Chandigarh in the Lok sabha. Moreover, this particular issue has been sorted out a long time back. Raising slogans against MP Kher, and blaming her inaccessibility was only a way of distracting the House proceedings from taking up development agendas.”

Meanwhile, the Congress councillors in the Chandigarh civic body also trained their guns at the municipality as well as the UT Administration, accusing them of throwing the lives of the city residents off track by not being able to tackle merely two hours of rainfall. The angry Congress councillors demanded the resignation of local MP Kirron Kher. “On Thursday, rainwater entered many homes and destroyed precious household items,” one of the protesting Congress councillors said. He then went on to allege that the money allocated by the corporation for cleaning rainwater drains seems to have been siphoned off, adding that Congress demanded fixing of responsibility and suitable action against negligent authorities.