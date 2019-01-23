Railway Claims Tribunal moves court against Patiala resident over false accident claim

The Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) has moved an application in the District Court of Chandigarh seeking an FIR against a 25-year-old Patiala resident who filed an accident claim with the RCT using “fabricated documents”. The petition was filed in the Court of Abhishek Phutela, chief judicial magistrate (CJM) to register an FIR against Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Patiala under sections 192, 193, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 208, 209 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advertising

According to the petition moved by advocate RK Dogra, counsel for RCT, Gurpreet Singh filed an application on September 2, 2016 before RCT Chandigarh Bench claiming compensation for the injuries he sustained after falling from a train. Gurpreet said in complaint that along with a friend Baljinder Singh, he boarded Sachkhand Express from Harda City in Madhya Pradesh to Ambala Cantt on June 7, 2014.

When the train reached Sonepat railway station next day, he fell from the train while standing near door of the compartment because of a sudden jerk. He sustained grievous injuries and his friend Baljinder Singh took him to Civil Hospital in Sonepat from where he was referred to PGI Rohtak, Gurpreet claimed in the complaint. He filed a claim saying that he was a passenger traveling with a valid ticket.

During the trial, the RCT found that the medico-legal report (MLR) referred to a person named Manpreet Singh who was brought to the hospital. During interrogation, Baljinder Singh admitted that Gurpreet’s brother Manpreet was the one who fell from the moving train. The RCT concluded that Gurpreet Singh was neither a bonafide passenger nor did he sustain any injury. It said he misused the process of law in the case by submitting the case of another person for wrongful gain. The RCT ordered to lodge a criminal case against Gurpreet Singh before the Ilaqa magistrate, Chandigarh.

Advertising

Advocate Dogra told that following the orders of the RCT, an application was moved in the district court to summon Gurpreet Singh and put him on trial under various sections of the IPC.