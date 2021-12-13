Raghav Chadha says four Punjab ministers want to join AAP; Channi terms it ‘lies’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha Monday claimed that several top leaders from the ruling Congress in Punjab, including four ministers, were ready to switch over to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party but have been refused as they face allegations of corruption and illegal sand mining. Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi dismissed the claims as “lies” as accused the AAP’s Punjab co-incharge of spreading rumours.

Addressing an online press conference, Chadha said, “Four ministers of the Channi government have been constantly approaching us to join the AAP after quitting the Congress.”

“Since they are facing serious allegations related to sand mafia, we have decided not to induct them in our party,” he said.

Without naming the four ministers, Chadha said that the AAP is an honest party and “we do not want such people” in the party. “There is no place for such corrupt people in our party. We do politics for welfare and development of the people. There is no place for such people in our party who have sold even the soil of Punjab. Our party does not want such sand thieves and mafia leaders,” he added.

Trashing the claims, Channi said Chadha was immature and prone to making wild allegations every other day. “Tomorrow we can say that Arvind Kejriwal is joining Congress…AAP should desist from mouthing lies in order to create unnecessary hype,” Channi said.

Interacting with the media in Mohali, Channi said, “A childish person has been made Punjab in-charge by AAP. Nothing of this sort has happened. These tactics may have worked in Delhi. In Punjab last time they claimed to be getting 100 seats but the result showed the truth. The AAP only wants to create its nuisance value by indulging in misleading and malicious talk but these tactics would backfire”.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said that his party would never bring corrupt people into its fold. “Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government in Punjab after a few months. That is why many leaders from other parties are approaching to join the Aam Aadmi Party. But we will never take corrupt and criminal leaders under any circumstances. We will give a clean and honest government in Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Party’s and Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann said, “Congress government is about to go. Only one month is left. That is why many of their big leaders are looting Punjab. We will not bring any dishonest leader in our party.”

Ahead of the next year’s polls, allegations have been flying thick and fast in Punjab.

The claim by Chadha comes days after Kejriwal said that 25 Congress MLAs and two MPs had approached him to join the party. He said the party refused to induct them saying “we don’t want Congress’s waste”.

Earlier, Mann had claimed that he was offered money and a Union cabinet berth by a very senior BJP leader as enticement to join the party. He had also alleged that the BJP was trying to poach MLAs of AAP in Punjab and that similar allurements have been made to them too. Mann, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, had then said he declined the BJP’s offer saying that he was “on a mission and not commission”. Mann had not revealed the name of the BJP leader who allegedly gave him the offer.

A few days back Chadha had held a press conference and alleged that Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had held a secret meeting at a farmhouse where plans were made to arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case, which will not stand scrutiny in court and he would get bail the very next day. Chadha had claimed that this information had been given to him by a senior Punjab Police official. but he refused to reveal his identity.