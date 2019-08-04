Punjab: Two 15-year-old boys drown in catchment of rain water near Jalandhar

Two 15-year-old boys drowned to death while bathing in a pond at Dhogri village, near Jalandhar, late Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Surinder Pal, a native of Bihar and Om Kumar, a native of Nepal, according to the police record.

The police said, the accident occurred when five minor daily wagers, who were returning to their house in Roopnagar, near Dhogri village, went into a pond, which had come up due to the accumulation of rainwater.

While three youths remained near to the banks in the pond, two youths went inside, upto a depth of 10 to 12 feet. As they did not come out after sometime, their friends raised an alarm, following which people gathered and the police were informed.

The bodies of the youth were recovered by fire brigade and sent to a civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police said, an inquest proceedings under the Section 174 of the CrPC was initiated and the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem.