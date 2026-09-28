Four months before Punjab polls, Bhagwant Mann’s ‘open’ take on anti-sacrilege law

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the provisions of life imprisonment and heavy fines for those who commit ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) cannot be diluted but the state government was open to examining concerns raised over other clauses of the anti-sacrilege law.

“The spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised while discussing its provisions with the panel constituted by the Akal Takht. The provisions prescribing life imprisonment and heavy fines for perpetrators of sacrilege constitute the core foundation of this law. Therefore, the law must not be weakened at any cost,” Mann said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a seven-member committee the Punjab government has constituted to discuss amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The meeting focused on the provisions of the law, the concerns raised against some of them, and the way forward through consultation and consensus with the panel formed by the Akal Takht.