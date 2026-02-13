Punjab State Power Corporation’s fresh land transfer to PUDA raises concerns amid stalled projects

The employee federations argue that previous transfers of PSPCL land to PUDA have failed to translate into actual development or revenue generation, even after several years.

Written by: Raakhi Jagga
5 min readPatialaFeb 13, 2026 02:23 PM IST
A view of the PSPCL land in village Badungar, district Patiala.A view of the PSPCL land in village Badungar, district Patiala. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Even as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has approved the transfer of 50 acres of land in Patiala’s Badungar village to the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) policy, employee federations have raised serious concerns over the effectiveness and pace of such land monetisation exercises.

The employee federations argue that previous transfers of PSPCL land to PUDA, most notably the Bathinda thermal plant land approved in 2020, have failed to translate into actual development or revenue generation, even after several years.

Citing the Bathinda case, employee bodies pointed out that although 1,764 acres of land belonging to the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant were approved for transfer by the previous Congress government, PUDA ultimately retained only 253 acres, and that parcel too remains undeveloped to date.

Also Read | Cabinet green signals redistribution of 253 acres of Bathinda thermal plant

“When earlier projects of this scale are still stuck at the planning stage, it raises questions about the pace and outcomes of the latest land transfers,” a representative of the PSPCL employee federation said.

The broader decision to monetise government properties under OUVGL has invited sustained opposition from employee bodies, including the PSEB Engineers Association, which has long argued that large-scale monetisation of PSPCL’s land assets could compromise the corporation’s future power infrastructure requirements.

The issue has also attracted political attention, with Opposition parties questioning the long-term strategic implications of transferring such land to urban development agencies.

Fresh transfer of PSPCL land

Despite these concerns, PSPCL has now approved the transfer of 50 acres of vacant land in Badungar to PUDA under the OUVGL framework, following the 80:20 revenue-sharing formula between the two government entities. The value of the land is estimated to exceed ₹200 crore.

Story continues below this ad

The decision was taken by the PSPCL Board of Directors in its 121st meeting held on January 28. After deliberations, the Board accorded formal approval for the transfer in line with OUVGL policy guidelines issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Punjab, in June 2013 and September 2014.

As per the approved resolution, PUDA will bear the entire actual expenditure required for shifting the existing 66 KV high-tension power lines, 11 KV low-tension (LT) lines, and transformers currently installed on the land proposed for transfer. PSPCL has further directed that the implementation of the Board’s decision be reported to the corporation within seven days, underscoring the emphasis on the timely execution of the transfer process.

Previous land transfer

The Badungar land transfer is the latest step taken by PSPCL under the OUVGL policy to monetise surplus land assets.

In November last year, the PSPCL Board approved the transfer of approximately 165.67 acres of land in Bathinda to PUDA, a decision that became public in December 2025. This land forms part of the residential colony of the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant, which spans nearly 284 acres, with Blocks C and D identified as surplus.

Story continues below this ad

Under the OUVGL policy, the Bathinda land transfer also followed the 80:20 revenue-sharing formula, with 80 per cent of the sale proceeds earmarked for PSPCL and 20 per cent retained by PUDA. PUDA was expected to develop the land for residential, commercial or mixed-use purposes and generate revenue through sale or lease.

The Board had also approved demolition of existing structures, subject to the condition that adequate sewerage, sanitation, and waste management facilities be ensured for residents occupying the remaining portions of the colony.

The Bathinda land issue dates back to the GNDTP’s shutdown on January 1, 2018. In June 2020, the then Congress government approved the transfer of 1,764 acres of the thermal plant’s land to PUDA for redevelopment, excluding around 280 acres of colony area. PUDA was authorised to raise ₹100 crore in loans, backed by a government guarantee, to initiate development.

However, subsequent disclosures revealed that the plan was significantly scaled back, with PUDA retaining only 253 acres, while the remainder was returned to PSPCL in January last year. The exercise has not yielded any revenue for PSPCL to date, as PUDA is still in the planning stage for developing an urban estate and a few other projects on this land.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, other state agencies have also moved to monetise surplus land. The Punjab Mandi Board recently transferred 12 acres of long-unused land in Mohali Phase 11 for the development of an ultra-modern fruits and vegetables market, a move confirmed by its chairman, Harchand Singh Barsat, in October 2025. Meanwhile, over 50 PSPCL properties in Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, and other parts of the state are under the OUVGL list.

Employee federations, however, argue that unless past transfers translate into visible development and financial returns, the rationale for accelerating new land transfers under the OUVGL policy remains questionable.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement