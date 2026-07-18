In 16-day crackdown on gangsters, Punjab Police arrests 3,949 individuals

Punjab Police arrested around 4,000 people, including 42 gangsters and their associates and 1,201 drug smugglers, and seized over 10 kg heroin during Operation Prahaar-3.0, a 16-day statewide intelligence-led enforcement drive, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said. The drive, initiated under the ongoing “Gangstran Te Vaar” campaign will continue until Punjab becomes completely gangster-free, he said.
“The operation was a systematic effort to strengthen public confidence and police visibility while dismantling criminal syndicates. It was conducted in a staggered manner over 16 days, with one specific police range or Commissionerate targeted each day,” Yadav said.
Police teams carried out 5,448 raids by deploying 10,401 personnel. A total of 958 FIRs were registered and preventive action initiated against 1,520 persons while 262 vehicles were impounded, he said.
Special DGP (Law and Order) Praveen Sinha said 3,949 individuals were arrested. They apart from gangsters and drug smugglers, they include 119 proclaimed offenders, and 2,587 wanted accused.
He said the police recovered 12 weapons, 10.47 kg heroin, 1.50 kg opium, 30 kg ganja, 259 kg poppy husk, 21,746 intoxicant tablets and capsules, 646.25 litres of lahan, 1,243.5 litres of illicit liquor, and Rs 4.03 lakh in drug money during the operation. Illegal firearms, ammunition, stolen vehicles, mobile phones and other incriminating material were also seized.
Sinha said the operation exposed and dismantled modules involved in extortion, vehicle theft, illegal de-addiction centres, unlawful sale of pharmaceutical drugs, and counterfeit liquor.
According to Sinha, over 2,000 police teams took part in the operation that “has disrupted criminal and narcotics networks, strengthened intelligence-based policing, and sent a clear message that gangsterism and drug trafficking will be dealt with firmly”.
“The ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ is a sustained campaign that will continue with full force until Punjab is completely cleansed of the gangster menace,” said DGP Yadav.
“Every Commissionerate and District Police unit contributed meaningfully to the operation,” Yadav said. “While some units have emerged as top performers, I am confident that the remaining districts will build upon their efforts… Healthy competition, intelligence-led policing, and coordinated action will ensure that every unit continues to raise the bar,” he added.
Punjab Police also also appealed to the public to share information about gangsters through the Anti-Gangster Helpline 93946-93946, assuring that the identity of informants would remain confidential.