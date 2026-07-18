In 16-day crackdown on gangsters, Punjab Police arrests 3,949 individuals

Punjab Police arrested around 4,000 people, including 42 gangsters and their associates and 1,201 drug smugglers, and seized over 10 kg heroin during Operation Prahaar-3.0, a 16-day statewide intelligence-led enforcement drive, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said. The drive, initiated under the ongoing “Gangstran Te Vaar” campaign will continue until Punjab becomes completely gangster-free, he said.

“The operation was a systematic effort to strengthen public confidence and police visibility while dismantling criminal syndicates. It was conducted in a staggered manner over 16 days, with one specific police range or Commissionerate targeted each day,” Yadav said.

Police teams carried out 5,448 raids by deploying 10,401 personnel. A total of 958 FIRs were registered and preventive action initiated against 1,520 persons while 262 vehicles were impounded, he said.