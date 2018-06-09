Punjab: Organisational structure soon, says Damdami Taksal

THE DAMDAMI Taksal, a Sikh seminary, has decided to form an organisational structure in Punjab and the rest of the country. “We have decided to form an organisational structure. We will have jathedars at district and circle levels. We will also appoint Jathedars in the rest of India. Announcement of the office-bearers will be made soon,” said Sarchand Singh, spokesperson for Taksal.

Till now, the head of Damdami Taksal was the only representative of the body and all decisions were taken at his level. The incumbent head of Damdami Taksal, Harnam Singh Dhuma, is also president of Sant Samaj in Punjab and he had announced open political support for SAD(B) in 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections.

Dhuma visited Bargari in Kotakpura Friday to meet the Sarbat Khalsa acting Akal Takht jathedar Dhian Singh Mand others sitting on an indefinite dharna demanding action against former SAD CM Parkash Singh Badal and his son and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly not taking “required action” in a case of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015. After the meeting, Dhuma demanded that the Congress government should make public the report of Justice Ranjit Singh commission on the desecration cases in the state.

The commission was set up by Captain Amarinder Singh after forming government in state. Dhuma also demanded that the government release Sikh militant Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was appointed Akal Takht Jathedar by Sarbat Khalsa in 2015. Asked whether Damdami Taksal had plans to directly work in politics, spokesperson Sarchand replied, “So far, we have decided to concentrate on the preaching of Sikhism .”

A Damdami Taksal leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “There is a perception that we are close to Shiromani Akali Dal. We have no organisational structure and hence everybody supposed that we are arm of SAD(B). It is a false perception. It was always a SAD(B) that came to us with request to support them at several occasions in history. Damdami Taksal has an independent identity. An organisational structure will help us to strength this identity and it will also enable us to take the decisions which we cannot take in the absence of such structure.”

