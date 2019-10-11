Punjab: Oppn says police directionless, drug peddlers unafraid under Cong regime

A day after seven Bathinda police personnel were thrashed during a drug raid at Haryana’s Desu Jodha village, opposition parties in Punjab on Thursday targeted the Congress government claiming that such incidents “demoralise” the force and prove that the state police under the Congress goverment was “directionless”.

Campaigning for SAD candidate Manpreet Ayali in Ludhiana’s Dakha constituency, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “It is really unfortunate that Punjab Police is being beaten up by the public. This shows that drug smugglers have patronage of Congress MLAs and ministers because of which they are fearless and hence are attacking the police…The CM has no control over the state, the DGP has no control. If you call Punjab DGP even now, he will not be available on his phone. Police is directionless and they don’t know what to do.”

Wednesday’s incident had happened in Haryana’s village Desu Jodha which falls in Kallanwali constituency of Sirsa district. SAD candidate from Kallanwali Assembly seat, Rajinder Singh, is resident of Desu Jodha village. Kallanwali had elected SAD MLA Balkaur Singh in 2015. In 2019, as Balkaur joined the BJP to contest from here, SAD nominated Rajinder Singh as its candidate.

The BJP also said that Wednesday’s incident depicted the “complete failure” on the part of the state police in effectively tackling criminals. The party said that incidents like this will affect the image of the Punjab Police which is considered as one of most feared forces in the country.

“The incident shows the complete failure on the part of the Punjab Police in effectively dealing with criminals like drug suppliers under the Congress regime….The Punjab Police is a brave force and if such incidents happen in which policemen are thrashed badly, the criminals will stop fearing the state police and it will also hit the image of the most feared police in country,” said BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh.

Even AAP trained its guns on the Congress government. While AAP MLA Aman Arora described the incident as “unfortunate”, party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said,”Such incidents demoralise young officers of Punjab and aspirants as well. This indicates that smugglers are well connected with politicians and senior cops, hence they have no fear of police raids. SAD had spread a large drug supply network during their 10 year rule which was not broken by the Congress and rather it became stonger. I think, large scale reforms are needed in Punjab Police so as to inculcate values like honesty in them and hence crime can be controlled in an effective manner.”

Cong blames SAD for drug problem

Countering SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s statement, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar said,”Drugs is the problem created bySAD-BJP government. During their 10 years rule, they were not even accepting that there was a drug problem in Punjab, but now they have started accepting it. It did not happen in the past two and a half years. They created the mess, which we are cleaning. We are trying to root out the problem created by SAD-BJP. Punjab CM has broken the back of supply chain of drugs and are also getting addicts de-addicted.”