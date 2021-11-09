Punjab opposition demands longer duration: AAP seeks 15 days, Akalis 10

The opposition parties in Punjab Monday demanded that the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha be extended by some more days to “discuss burning issues” of the state with Aam Aadmi Party demanding that House be convened for at least 15 days while Shiromani Akali Dal pushed for a 10-day session.

The two-day special session, convened to oppose the Centre’s notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force along the international border and the Centre’s three farm laws, began Monday and was adjourned for November 11 after obituary references where House also paid tributes to the four farmers and a journalist who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first Assembly session after Charanjit Singh Channi assumed the office as Chief Minister.

The SAD legislature wing asked Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh to extend the duration of the session by 10 days to discuss burning issues as well as take stock of the promises made by the Congress.

In a memorandum to the Speaker, SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said since this would be the last session of the current House, Punjabis expect the Congress to give an account of their work and tell why promises made to farmers, youth and under privileged sections have not been fulfilled. “Farmers were not granted a complete loan waiver of Rs 90,000 crore. Youth neither received employment nor unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month even as social benefits, including old-age pension and Shagun schemes, were not increased as promised,” Dhillon said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the session be extended by 15 days and said that the proceedings should be telecast live. AAP MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora accused the Congress government of running away from public issues and said it has violated the Constitution by taking the “Tughlaqi decision” of adjourning the second day of the two-day session.

“The government in Punjab is running headless. The whole thrust of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Cabinet has been on how to cover up the shortcomings of over four-and-a-half-years of futile rule. That is why the government is running away from protesters sitting on the streets and questions of the Opposition,” the AAP leaders said in a statement.

Cheema reminded that former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had said that the cost of one day of the session comes to Rs 70 lakh. “The CM and the finance minister should tell who is responsible for this wasteful expenditure? As a responsible opposition, AAP will ask the Congress government all questions of people. It will be asked in which ‘deal’ Channi has handed over half of Punjab to Modi and Amit Shah through BSF. Questions will be asked in relation to agricultural loans, Dalits, traders and the PTI teachers sitting on dharnas and unemployed sitting on indefinite strike”.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed souls. The House was then adjourned till November 11 when the discussions on BSF’s jurisdiction will take place.

On the first day of 16th Special Session of 15th Vidhan Sabha, the House paid respects to former Minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former parliamentary secretary Ravinder Singh Sandhu, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Sepoy Manjit Singh, chairperson, IFFCO, Balwinder Singh Nakai, and freedom fighters Niranjan Singh and Avinash Chander.

The House also paid tribute to Sepoy Gajjan Singh and freedom fighter Arjan Singh.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Pargat Singh proposed the names of four farmers and a journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for obituary references. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also proposed the names of all the farmers and farm labourers who died in the farmers’ agitation.