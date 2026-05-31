Sewage manhole claims lives of woman, six-month-old son in Punjab’s Moga city

According to local residents, the spot has witnessed several accidents in the past and has become a “black spot”, but the problem has not been rectified. (AI generated image)

A family from Moga district was left devastated on Sunday after an allegedly uneven sewage manhole on the Moga-Baghapurana road near Chungi No. 3 claimed the lives of a woman and her six-month-old son.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Lakhvir Singh of Chand Nawan village was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife Jyoti and their infant son, Manvir Singh. The two-wheeler reportedly hit the uneven sewage manhole and lost balance, causing the child to slip from his mother’s lap. Jyoti also fell onto the road.

The infant suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Jyoti succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on Sunday, leaving the family shattered. Mother and son were cremated together on Sunday.