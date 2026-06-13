Punjab man murdered in UK, kin seek Centre’s help to bring body home

A 26-year-old man from Mehdipur village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab was allegedly murdered in England’s Southall on Wednesday evening.
According to the family, “Gurbhej Singh had an altercation with some persons of Punjabi origin at an eating joint in Southall. After leaving the establishment, he was attacked by the group, who slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning.”
Shattered by the news, the family now seeks the Union government and social organisations’ assistance to bring Gurbhej’s body back home.
Gurbhej, a Class XII pass-out, had moved to the United Kingdom in 2022 after his family spent nearly Rs 24 lakh through an immigration agent. Gurbhej’s father Mukhtiar Singh is a farmer with a five-acre holding.
According to the family, the money was arranged by mortgaging a portion of agricultural land and borrowing from private financiers, which they are still struggling to repay.
“He was the youngest and the only brother to three sisters, all of whom are married. The entire family is devastated. We appeal to the Government of India to help us bring his body back home,” said Bhola Singh, Gurbhej’s cousin.
According to Pargat Singh, a resident of Mehdipur village and an active member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Gurbhej had initially spent around Rs 10 lakh in an unsuccessful attempt to go abroad, but reached the UK in 2022. Despite spending four years in England, Gurbhej had been working as a labourer and would regularly send money back home. The family had pinned their hopes on him to improve their financial condition.”
The family has also approached the Punjab office of Dubai-based philanthropist SPS Oberoi for assistance in repatriating the body.
Pargat said, “Oberoi’s Punjab office has sought details, including Gurbhej’s passport information, and the family is hopeful of receiving support. We have also contacted BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal to coordinate with authorities and extend assistance to the bereaved family.”