Punjab man murdered in UK, kin seek Centre’s help to bring body home

According to the family, “Gurbhej Singh had an altercation with some persons of Punjabi origin at an eating joint in Southall." (Representative Image/Wikimedia Commons)

A 26-year-old man from Mehdipur village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab was allegedly murdered in England’s Southall on Wednesday evening.

According to the family, “Gurbhej Singh had an altercation with some persons of Punjabi origin at an eating joint in Southall. After leaving the establishment, he was attacked by the group, who slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning.”

Shattered by the news, the family now seeks the Union government and social organisations’ assistance to bring Gurbhej’s body back home.

Gurbhej, a Class XII pass-out, had moved to the United Kingdom in 2022 after his family spent nearly Rs 24 lakh through an immigration agent. Gurbhej’s father Mukhtiar Singh is a farmer with a five-acre holding.