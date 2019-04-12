Punjab IGP Umranangal to HC: Only higher court can alter order granting protection

THE suspended Punjab IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the order by which he was granted seven days protection from interrogation in the sacrilege cases is beyond the the scope of review or recall and can only be challenged before a higher court. In his reply, Umranangal also accused the government of casting aspersions on the justice delivery system.

Advertising

The reply was filed in response to the Punjab government application for recall of the order asking it to give seven days advance notice to Umranagal if he is required for interrogation in cases relating to violence and police firing of 2015. Meanwhile, the court on Thursday also dismissed the government application for advancing the hearing of the case from already fixed date of April 23.

Umranangal, in his reply to the application for recalling of the March 7 order, said the application was filed after five days of the passing of the challenged order “after acceptance of notice on behalf” of the respondent date, adding “no objection” was then raised or during the course of day before signing of the order.

“Thus present application is not maintainable since the Hon’ble Court has no power to review its own order in view of the specific bar u/s 362 CrPC by taking resort to Section 482 CrPC. The final order as soon as pronounced and signed renders the court ‘functus officio’ (ceases to have control over the case) and thus has no power to review, override, alter or interfere with it,” the reply reads.

Advertising

On March 7, the order granting the protection was passed by Justice Ramendra Jain. The government challenged the ex-parte order by moving an application, saying the order of protection in the murder case was passed without hearing the state. On April 2, Justice Jain recused himself from hearing the matter after taking objection to the “tenor” of the state counsel during the hearing of application for preponement of the main application for recalling the March 7 order.

Umranangal, in his reply, further said the application for recalling can be heard only by the same bench which passed the order on March 7 and prayed before the bench currently hearing the application to dismiss it “for being not maintainable” and also remit it back to the Chief Justice for its re-allocation to the same bench which passed the order under challenge.

The court in the reply was also told that the “tone and tenor” of the pleadings in the government application leave an impression that the order under challenge “has been procured” and thus amounts to “casting aspersion on the justice delivery system”.