Punjab: Health Minister orders probe against Ropar civil surgeon, SMO

Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra has ordered a departmental inquiry against Civil Surgeon, Ropar, Dr Harinder Kaur, and Senior Medical Officer, Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Ashok Kumar, for “dereliction of duty” after police raids exposed inhuman treatment meted out to inmates at an illegal drug de-addiction center in Jand Sahib Sikh Academy at Ropar.

Mohindra wrote a letter pulling up all Civil Surgeons of the state saying that he had issued written instructions in March asking them to ensure that no illegal de-addiction centre runs in their area.

The letter said that all unwarranted and illegal activities under the disguise of social service would not be tolerated. He said that district Health Authorities would also be brought to the book for their negligence and careless attitude.

He issued fresh instructions to all the civil surgeons to launch crackdown against such illegal drug de-addiction centers failing which each one would be held personally accountable in case any case of illegal drug de-addiction centre being run in their district is reported.

He said that as per the instruction issued to all the civil surgeons they are duty-bound to furnish weekly reports on every Friday after personally visiting all the private drug de-addiction centres and psychiatric nursing homes.

