Punjab, Haryana Finance Ministers to meet Amit Shah for equalising fuel prices in both states, Chandigarh

Conceding to the long pending demand of petrol pump owners in the area bordering Chandigarh and Haryana in Punjab, the state government is set to take up the issue of equalisation of petrol and diesel prices in the region with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “I have already met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on the issue. Now, I will take it up with the union home minister. If everything goes well, our petrol prices will be at par with Haryana and Chandigarh,” said Badal adding that he along with Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu would meet Shah in the coming days.

The business of petrol pumps in the vicinity of Chandigarh and Haryana, where petrol was cheaper than Punjab, were affected as the consumers tend to get the fuel from pumps selling cheaper fuel.

On Thursday the diesel prices in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana were at Rs 60.80, Rs 60.72 and Rs 63.49 per litre respectively. The petrol prices in Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab was at Rs 66, Rs 66.60 and Rs 70.38 per litre respectively.

Punjab charges maximum VAT on petrol compared to Haryana and Chandigarh. The state counts a lot on VAT collections on fuel for revenue. Manpreet claimed that after Punjab reduced the petrol prices a few months ago, it has lent a new lease if life to the petrol pumps. They had more footfall now compared to earlier.