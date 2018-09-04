Punjab, Haryana: 28 districts received deficit rainfall in August, says IMD

In Haryana, 17 out of 21 districts have received less rainfall in August while in Punjab nine districts where Ferozepur tops the list with -74% less rain. Mansa is the second worst hit district of the state with -59% deficit rainfall. (Representational Image) In Haryana, 17 out of 21 districts have received less rainfall in August while in Punjab nine districts where Ferozepur tops the list with -74% less rain. Mansa is the second worst hit district of the state with -59% deficit rainfall. (Representational Image)

Even though July, considered to be the ‘first phase’ of the monsoon season, was overall better for both Punjab and Haryana with only 37 per cent districts out of 43 in both the states including 22 in Punjab receiving deficit rainfall, in August, the number of districts with defict rainfall have gone upto 28 including 12 districts recording ‘scanty’ rainfall, according to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

In August, Haryana received 96.6 mm deficit overall rainfall with 287.5 mm against the required normal rainfall of 384.1 mm while till July 31, the state had received normal rainfall with 210.4 mm. Punjab, which had recorded 240.5 mm against the required 230.4 mm rainfall till July 31 this year, had received overall 344.4 mm rainfall against the normal required 404 mm, which is -15% less in August.

In Haryana, 17 out of 21 districts have received less rainfall in August while in Punjab nine districts where Ferozepur tops the list with -74% less rain. Mansa is the second worst hit district of the state with -59% deficit rainfall.

Director of IMD Surinder Pal said that in the last one month, the region received less rainfall as compared to July and with only September to go good rainfall is expected.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App