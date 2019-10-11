Punjab govt searches for 550 personalities who also follow Nanak’s philosophy

Punjab government is looking for 550 eminent personalities in different fields who were also Nanak Naam Leva (believers of Guru Nanak Dev and his philosophy) to honour them during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikhism next month.

Advertising

A search committee of six members constituted by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and comprising Secretary (Employment Generation) Rahul Tewari; CEO PEDA, Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa; Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Shivdular Singh Dhillon; eminent poet Surjit Patar; Sikh scholar Dr Amarijit Singh Grewal; and singer Kiran Bawa is in the process of zeroing in on the names.

The search committee, it is learnt, had in its meetings debated on the names of several personalities. But the committee found it difficult to ensure that the names recommended by them were believers of Guru Nanak’s philosophy. “We did not want a controversy. Hence, we have restricted our search to Punjabis only. We know for sure that they believe in Guru Nanak,” said a committee member requesting not to be named.

He added that the committee has shortlisted 759 names belonging to all faiths but having a connection with Punjab. The recommendations include Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, eminent painter Satish Kumar Gujral, a Bengali artist Arpita, and a number of Bollywood actors.

Advertising

“We have shortlisted people from sports, defense, art and culture, politics, agriculture, education, industry, science and medicine, social work and miscellaneous categories. The sentiment is to associate all these eminent personalities with Guru Nanak, who is known for his liberal philosophy,” Amarjit Grewal, one of the committee members, told The Indian Express. The committee has forwarded its list of names to another committee headed by the Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and other administrative secretaries, who held a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. “But the names were not shortlisted. The list is long. It needs more time to go through the acheivements of each personality. Hence the meeting has now been postponed to October 12,” said a source.

After the names are finalised, the government would put up the list in newspapers asking people for objections. “This is to ensure that no controversy erupts on these names. Once the objection part is be cleared, the 550 personalities would be awarded at a state level function to be held in Kapurthala on November 10,” the source said.