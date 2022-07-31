scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

‘Punjab government taking NGT directions seriously’

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goyal, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal (NGT), said that a polluted environment and dirty natural resources have become a big challenge, and steps need to be taken at war footing level.

Updated: July 31, 2022 1:51:21 am
Updated: July 31, 2022 1:51:21 am

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment said that the Punjab government is taking the directions given by NGT seriously and is committed to fulfill its responsibility towards environmental protection. Hayer was speaking at the annual conference for the implementation of the District Environment Plan (DEP) organised by the UT administration and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at Patiala, on Saturday. He said that the government is conscious about environmental protection and on August 5, a campaign against single use plastic will be launched across the state.

Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal Rajya Sabha MP and prominent environmentalist was also present.

Seechewal praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that it is a good sign that people have started wanting a clean environment.

Emphasising the need for strictness and strong will towards environmental protection, Justice Adarsh Goyal said that the NGT believes that lack of resources and technology is not a problem, but no single party can do the work of environmental protection, so governments, social workers and citizens have to make joint efforts.

Further, emphasising on making people aware of methods of disposing waste at the primary source, Justice Goyal added that it is the responsibility of governments to provide a clean environment for the good life of people. Further there is need to dispose of piles of garbage which pollute the air and water in most of the cities of our country, it was added.

Rahul Tiwari, Secretary of Science, Technology and Environment Department, assured Justice Goyal that the DEP will be strictly implemented in all districts across the state. A documentary film on environmental protection measures/ heritage of Patiala was also screened on the occasion and 25 stalls of various stake holder-departments regarding awareness and initiative taken for protection of environment were also setup during the conference.

